Battlefield 2042 Season 2 patch notes include a SMG nerf

It’s Battlefield 2042 Season 2 patch notes day, and the latest update for the FPS game includes a lot of changes. There’s all the new season 2 content, like the new Stranded map, new support specialist Charlie Crawford, and the new battle pass, of course. However, this patch also makes some needed changes to the balance between assault rifles and SMGs.

Assault rifles and SMGs have both had the same headshot damage multiplier up until now, set at twice the base damage. With the season 2 update, that’s changing: ARs’ headshot multiplier has been increased to 2.15, whilst the SMG headshot multiplier has been reduced to 1.25.

EA/DICE says the changes reflect the roles the weapon types are meant to play in combat. Players should feel rewarded for taking the time to be accurate with an assault rifle, but that’s not the intended purpose of SMGs, which are designed for high damage output at close quarters.

The changes will make it tougher for K30 users to pull off long-range kills, and players using ARs will be able to pick them off a bit more easily from now on.

The Season 2 update also makes changes to Breakthrough and Rush modes. Now, when you finish a round in either mode, the teams will switch sides – so you’ll have the chance to play both attack and defence on the map before moving on to the next.

