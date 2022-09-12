Battlefield 2042 update 2.0.1 will tweak Paik’s scanner

While we’re still waiting for the reworked version of the Renewal map and a few of the additions coming to Season 2, Battlefield 2042 update 2.0.1 goes live September 13 and makes a few minor adjustments to the multiplayer game. This hotfix addresses a few minor annoyances that have cropped up lately, particularly to specialist Paik’s enemy-spotting EMG-X Scanner ability.

The Battlefield 2042 update 2.0.1 hotfix corrects Paik’s scanner so that its visual effects will no longer extend beyond the range at which the ability is effective, which was set to 25 metres in the last hotfix. EA/DICE has also made another adjustment to the uptime for the ‘Location Revealed’ notification, decreasing it to 0.3 seconds to reduce its impact on gameplay flow. The studio says players have reported that the notification’s length had been intrusive at its previous length.

Paik’s EMG-X Scanner gadget reveals the locations of enemy soldiers, even when they’ve taken cover behind solid walls or objects.

The hotfix makes some other minor changes as well. You should no longer see weapon shake when firing either the new Avancys or the AM40 after switching away from a secondary weapon. Red containers glitching inside the ship on the new Stranded map have been fixed, and the issue that caused the ‘interact’ button to trigger repeatedly has been resolved – this means you won’t have situations where you exit and then immediately re-enter a vehicle unexpectedly.

Update 2.0.1 should roll out at around 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST September 13.