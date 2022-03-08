Battlefield 2042’s voice chat finally hits next month

The new Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 hit earlier today with a few fixes and changes to the multiplayer game, not the least of which is the addition of the long-delayed scoreboard. Furthermore, the team has confirmed that another much-requested feature will drop in “early April” – Battlefield 2042’s voice chat for Squads.

It’s not been the smoothest few months for the latest Battlefield game. Aside from complaints about performance problems and the delay of the game’s first season, some players have taken issue with the absence of basic features like a scoreboard and voice chat. PCGamesN’s own review highlighted that Battlefield 2042 was “many updates away from reaching its full potential”.

The scoreboard is now in the game, and developer Ripple Effect says that “VOIP functionality for Squads” will arrive in Battlefield 2042 update 3.4. In the patch notes for today’s update, the team says that the “next update is presently scheduled to arrive in early April” and will feature “a larger set of changes and fixes” in addition to voice chat.

Ripple Effect clarifies that the scoreboard released today is merely “the first version” of this feature, with further iterations coming in subsequent updates. The update next month, for example, will add the scoreboard being available on End of Round screens.

Next month’s update will also focus on “balance changes for weaponry on vehicles” such as the MC5 Bolte, and “an overhaul of Attachment behavior for infantry weapons across the board”.

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 Humble $59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 is out now.