Best Firefox VPN services to protect your privacy in 2022

Many internet users will find themselves looking for the best Firefox VPN. While the debate about the best internet browser rages on, there’s no denying that it’s important to protect your privacy on the internet – not just in the terms of your right to privacy, but also in the sense that you don’t want your personal data falling into the hands of malicious parties who might use it to exploit you.

The best Firefox VPN can help you avoid privacy mishaps. To be counted among the top services for the Mozilla browser, however, the VPN needs to come with a Firefox addon. This makes switching servers or turning it off far more convenient, particularly in the moments you only want to protect the browser you’re using. Fear not, though, as all five of our suggestions come with a Firefox addon.

We understand that our top pick (ExpressVPN) won’t necessarily be a one-size-fits-all affair and so for that reason, we’ve broken our recommendations down based on their unique strengths, with options for the fastest VPN and the most private VPN, making it easier for you to find one that best suits your needs.

The best Firefox VPN services:

ExpressVPN – best for Firefox

– best for Firefox Ivacy VPN – best price

– best price NordVPN – best speeds

– best speeds PureVPN – best for privacy

– best for privacy Mozilla VPN – best from Mozilla

1. Best Firefox VPN

Our recommendation for the best Firefox VPN is ExpressVPN – which is one of the best all-round VPN services. In addition to a respectable selection of thousands of servers across almost 100 countries, this provider uses the TrustedServer system, which gives you an additional layer of privacy because it prevents the servers from writing any data about your activity.

Additionally, ExpressVPN is known for refreshing its servers’ IP addresses more frequently than some of its competitors, meaning that it significantly reduces the risk of getting blocked by different websites and online services, and even if it does, the next IP refresh shouldn’t be far away, and then may well get be back in. For those who use Firefox as a hub through which to watch various streaming services, this is going to be very handy.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. Best cheap VPN for Firefox

Need a budget option? We recommend Ivacy VPN. In an exclusive deal for our readers, you can get a whole five years’ worth of VPN protection for what works out as only $1 per month. If the initial payment of $60 isn’t too much for you, then you have a whole half decade ahead of you where you don’t need to worry about VPN payments.

We’re sure that some readers might worry about the quality of the service you get for such a low price, but let us reassure you – it’s actually pretty great. With more than 5,700 servers across over 100 countries, it actually covers more ground than any of the other VPN providers on this list, and its military-grade 256-bit encryption will stop anybody from peeking at your Firefox search history.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. Fastest Firefox VPN

NordVPN is a business that probably needs no introduction here, but we don’t want to make any assumptions so we’ll introduce it anyway. Since its launch in 2012, it has quickly become one of the biggest fish in the VPN pond (it might even be a whale) and part of the reason that it’s been able to enjoy so much success is down to the fact that it offers a very speedy service.

When tested on OpenVPN, NordVPN’s average download speed for its servers was 65.79Mbit/s, putting it a fair bit ahead of its major competitors. Many internet service providers (ISPs) will reduce your connection speeds if you use a lot of bandwidth, and NordVPN stops that by masking your activities. When the fast download speeds are factored in, you may find that Firefox is able to load pages, videos, and other online content, much more quickly than ever before.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

4. Most private VPN for Firefox

If you value your privacy like an eagle values being able to swoop down and eat small rodents, we recommend that you try PureVPN. Like every other provider on this list, PureVPN has a no-logs policy, but unlike other providers on this list, it submits itself to regular third party privacy audits in order to prove conclusively that there are no logs being kept on customers.

On top of being great at respecting customers, it also allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections (more than many of its competitors), and even allows you to have a seven day VPN free trial – this should give you more than enough time to try out the addon and see how well Firefox is able to access all your favourite websites and services while it’s on.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

5. Mozilla VPN

So what’s the unique strength of this one? Well, Mozilla VPN, as the name suggests, is developed by Mozilla – the business behind Firefox. Knowing it’s the same business, you don’t need to worry so much about the compatibility of the addon after Firefox updates. So if you’re someone who likes to use services that all come from the same provider, this could be one to consider.

Its server range might not be quite as impressive as some of the others, with just over 400 spread across more than 30 countries, but that doesn’t mean that this couldn’t serve you well. Mozilla is working with over twenty years’ worth of internet expertise, and since its launch in 2020, it has undergone regular security audits in order to identify areas for improvement. This is definitely one to watch.

Mozilla VPN features Locations 400+ servers in 30+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer Free trial length None Simultaneous connections 5 Router support No

We put this list together by carefully considering the strengths of different VPN providers that have Firefox addons and weighing them up against the needs of those seeking a VPN. While ExpressVPN does get our strongest recommendation, we’re sure that any one of the five providers on this list could be best for some readers.

Our guide on the top VPN browser extensions might also be a useful point of reference. If you’re on the other side of the browser wars, then maybe our guide on the best Chrome VPN might be better for you.