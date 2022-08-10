VPN free trial – which are the best ones out there?

So you want to try a VPN free trial before you decide to invest financially in your internet privacy? That makes sense, and, indeed, might be a very smart approach. After all, you don’t want to pay for a VPN and then quickly find out that it can’t do whatever you specifically had in mind for it.

The problem is that a lot of the big ones don’t actually offer a VPN free trial. Big names like NordVPN or ExpressVPN don’t give any kind of free trial, instead they use 30-day money-back guarantees, where you’re entitled to a full refund if you change your mind within the first month, but that’s not so good for those who don’t like the stress of having to make a cancellation.

For that reason, we’ve gathered together all of the best VPN free trials, giving you a chance to dip your toe into the ocean of internet privacy before deciding whether or not you want to submerge yourself entirely. We’ve picked out a selection of five VPN providers which let you enjoy a genuine free trial.

The best VPN free trials are:

1. PureVPN free trial

PureVPN lets you use its complete VPN service completely free of charge for up to seven days, which is a generous length of time. PureVPN is great too, because it conducts regular third-party audits to confirm that it can generally be trusted not to keep tabs on you, making it one of the most private VPN services.

During your free seven days, you’ll have access to all of PureVPN’s 6,500+ servers, and even be allowed to have up to ten simultaneous connections. It’s definitely worth taking for a spin, if you want to learn more about VPNs.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

2. Surfshark free trial

Surfshark is definitely up there with the likes of ExpressVPN when it comes to the best VPN services, but unlike a lot of the other giants, it actually offers a free trial. If you want to take this provider for a test drive before committing, then you’ll actually get a whole seven days to do so.

One of the most appealing things about Surfshark as a VPN provider is that it allows you to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. With this in mind, the Surfshark free trial could be a good opportunity for everybody in your household to take it for a spin. It may be that you decide it’s the best way to protect the internet privacy of all your cohabiters.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

3. CyberGhost free trial

CyberGhost is possibly the best VPN for streaming, and if you’re an avid streamer looking to get your hands on a VPN provider, then you may be pleased to know that it does offer a free trial. The only snag is it only lasts for one day.

Still, if you use your time well, you can certainly do a lot of VPN experimentation during those 24 hours. You can test it out on your favourite streaming platforms, see how easy it is to find a server that works with them, see if they go any faster, and ultimately decide whether or not it’s the kind of thing that you could imagine paying for.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

We hope this is a handy reference for any prospective VPN customers. We’ve put this list together by carefully looking at several of the most respected VPN providers and then singling out the ones that actually have any kind of free trial – with a couple of fully free plans thrown in for good measure. After all, why go for just a free trial, when a free plan might serve you just fine?



4. Atlas VPN free plan

Our next pick is a little bit of a cheat because rather than being a conventional ‘free trial’ Atlas VPN allows you to trial its service with a completely free package . You don’t get access to everything that Atlas VPN has to offer, but it does give you a taster. A starter before the main course, if you will.

The main limitation of this free version is that you can’t use more than 10GB per month, but for some users who only want the extra privacy for certain activities, that 10GB should be more than enough. It also only gives you access to three of its 750 servers, which is a much smaller range than you’ll get anywhere else, but, hey, since you’re not paying, who can complain? They even let you use two simultaneous connections, which is pretty cool and, importantly, have a no-logs policy in place.

Atlas VPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

5. PrivadoVPN free plan

We’ve got just one more free VPN plan to mention to you, but this will be our last one (after all, we have our best free VPN guide for free VPNs). We wanted to before talk about PrivadoVPN because, just as with Atlas VPN, its free plan provides an excellent way for customers to trial the services before levelling up with a paid package.

The PrivadoVPN free plan may not allow simultaneous connections like Atlas VPN does, but it has the benefit of providing 12 free servers across eight countries, which is a rather generous spread. However, it also limits you to just 10GB of data a month, which may be fine for some, but if you’re online a lot, you’ll have to be sure to use it sparingly.

PrivadoVPN features Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

