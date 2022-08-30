VPN servers – who has the most?

If you want to know which service gives you the broadest selection of VPN servers, you’ve come to the right place. This will understandably be a top consideration when determining which provider you want to use, because a vast server array comes with a lot of benefits.

If you go for an option that has a lot of VPN servers, you reduce the risk of congestion, which can result in slower speeds due to so many users using the same server. Additionally, you increase the chances of finding a server that’s compatible with any website or online service you might want to use, and you can be even more anonymous online, by switching servers every time you log on.

We’ve picked out six VPN providers that have the broadest selection of servers, and we’ve listed both the total number of servers for each one, and the total number of countries in which these servers are located. For added convenience, we’ve provided mini overviews that will let you know which is the fastest VPN, the best gaming VPN, or whatever else it is that makes each one special.

Providers with the most VPN servers:

1. The provider with the most VPN servers

Private Internet Access has more than 35,000 servers spread out across 78 countries.

The selection of servers offered by Private Internet Access is unrivalled. While there are other providers who might have servers in a broader selection of countries, none of the others come close to matching the sheer number of servers. While some readers may think that the high server count means that it’ll have a high price tag, it’s actually a pretty cheap VPN service.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

With built-in ad-blocking functionality and the ability to use up to ten devices through it simultaneously, it’s a pretty solid VPN package in ways beyond server count too.

2. The second highest VPN server count

CyberGhost has more than 7,400 servers spread out across 91 countries.

While this provider is in quite a distant second place when you only take the server count into consideration, it does actually have a broader range than Private Internet Access, covering an impressive 91 countries. If you travel around a lot, and have a lot of international matters to take care of, this large server range could be really useful in letting you access the websites and services of other regions.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

CyberGhost also offers a day-long VPN free trial, giving you a chance to get the lay of this digital land by checking out how well it works and testing it out on your favourite services and platforms. If that’s not quite enough time, it also offers a 45-day money-back guarantee that allows you to get a full refund at any point within the first month and a half if you’re not satisfied.

3. The third highest VPN server count

PureVPN has over 6,500 servers spread out across 78 countries.

Though its server count and range falls short of both CyberGhost and Private Internet Access, that doesn’t mean that PureVPN doesn’t have anything special to offer. Indeed, if you’re looking to get the most private VPN, then this may be the ideal choice for you.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

So what makes this service so good for privacy? Well, like many VPN providers, it has a no-logs policy, but unlike most of the others, it actually submits itself to a third-party audit in order to confirm that it is genuinely not keeping any logs.

4. The fourth highest VPN server count

Ivacy VPN has 5,700 servers spread out across over 100 countries.

While 5,700 servers might be a dip in the water compared to Private Internet Access’s 35,000, with a range of over 100 countries, Ivacy VPN covers more of the world than any of the other services mentioned in this list.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Using military-grade 256-bit encryption, Ivacy VPN is another secure VPN that’s going to be good for any of the more privacy-conscious internet users. As an added bonus, Ivacy VPN has an exclusive deal for our readers that gets you five years of VPN coverage for what works out as just $1 per month.

The fifth highest VPN server count

NordVPN has 5,300+ servers spread out across 60 countries.

This is a provider that many readers will have probably heard about before. While NordVPN’s server count and range may not be the absolute highest, that doesn’t mean that it’s something to be sniffed at – there are many providers out there who offer fewer than 1,000 servers.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

The biggest selling point for NordVPN is probably its speed. When measured on OpenVPN, NordVPN had an average download speed of 65.79Mbit/s – of course, this will vary from server to server, but when compared against other top providers, it came up on top. So if you want a good selection of servers and a speedy service, then this might just be the one.

The sixth highest VPN server count

Surfshark has 3,200+ servers spread out across 65 countries.

Like NordVPN, the server totals for Surfshark might look quite small when compared to some other providers mentioned in this list, but remember, it’s still in the top six of all VPN providers.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

What makes Surfshark so appealing is the fact that it allows you to use it on an unlimited number of devices. This is great for anybody wanting to protect their whole household. Meanwhile, it also gives you an entire week to use it as a free trial, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to test it on all your favourite services before committing. It’s a good one for gaming and streaming, even if you live with ten other people who all want to use it at the same time.

We put this list together by taking a look at the server totals of many of the most trusted and prestigious VPN providers, then listing them according to those numbers. We made sure to only include services that we consider to be both safe and reliable.

Shopping on a budget? Our VPN deals guide might help you get a bargain.