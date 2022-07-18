As things get more and more expensive, those who want to protect their privacy online are increasingly seeking a cheap VPN. Of course, it’s reasonable to be concerned that a lower price means a lower quality service, so we’ve put together this list to help you find the VPN solutions that are both reliable and affordable.

Some cheap VPN services come from slightly less well-known providers or ones that have only been around for a few years, while others come from large, familiar brands who like to provide affordable alternatives for their customers.

We’ve picked out four cheap VPN providers for you, some free and others with an affordable price point. Each of them offers a unique service that each cater to different needs and price points, so it should be easy to find something that suits you.

The best cheap VPN providers are:

PrivadoVPN – the best free VPN

Ivacy – the cheapest VPN

Private Internet Access – the best cheap VPN

CyberGhost – the best affordable VPN

1. The best free VPN

PrivadoVPN is one of the newest additions to the VPN pond, and since it was founded back in 2019, it has certainly been making ripples. While we’ve listed it as the best free VPN, it does also include paid packages too, but if you don’t want to pay, there’s still a solid service available to you.

The biggest limitation of the free plan is the fact that it limits you to just 10GB of data per month, but that will probably be more than enough for most users. You probably won’t want to have your VPN on all the time, so if you just switch it on whenever you’re doing certain sensitive searches, or using public Wi-Fi, then those 10GB should serve you very well.

PrivadoVPN features Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

2. The cheapest VPN

We’ve given Ivacy VPN the title of ‘cheapest VPN’, but we’ll admit that there are probably cheaper services out there, but you aren’t likely to find one this good, for such a small cost. Although, it does also depend on how you look at the pricing.

Ivacy VPN costs as little as $1 a month (an exclusive deal for our readers), but only if you go for the five-year plan. This does mean that you’re paying quite a lot from the get-go, but it also means that if you divide it by month, you’ve got a fantastic rate. Plus, Ivacy VPN has servers in over 100 countries, and even allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections, so it’s a rather robust service.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. The best cheap VPN

From cheapest to cheap, we have Private Internet Access. Its rates may not work out as just $1 a month, but they are as low as $2.03 per month. That’s a deal that you won’t find anywhere else, either, because we partnered with Private Internet Access to give this special low price to our readers.

For that low price, you gain access to a VPN that is compatible with most streaming services, which has over 35,000 different servers to choose from, and which allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections. It’s not the absolute cheapest, but for what you get, it’s pretty fantastic.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

4. The best affordable VPN

We thought ‘affordable’ seemed like an appropriate way to describe the next step up from ‘cheap’ and for this one we’ve selected CyberGhost. It is the most expensive VPN on this list, but still very affordable when compared to many of the other providers out there – especially with this exclusive deal for PCGN readers.

CyberGhost offers something pretty great. There are over 7,400 servers in more than 91 countries, it works with the major streaming services, it uses industry-leading 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data as private as possible, and it even gives you a 45-day money-back guarantee. If all that still leaves you weary, you can trial it, card-free, for 24 hours. When you reach the point of no-return, you should know if it’s worth the cash.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

We hope that this has been a helpful point of reference if you’re on the hunt for a VPN, but don’t necessarily have a lot of spare room in your budget. We carefully compared the pricing plans and features provided by different VPN businesses so that we could be sure that we were giving recommendations that were cheap, but still trustworthy and reliable.

If you’d still like more guidance on finding a cheap VPN, take a look at our guide on the best VPN deals for more money-saving opportunities. Our guide on the best VPN service will also hold some valuable insights.