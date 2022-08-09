The most private VPN services in 2022

If you’re concerned about your internet privacy, then it makes sense that you’d seek out the most private VPN services. Why should every villainous government and massive corporation know everything you’ve been searching for and doing on the internet?

By using one of the most private VPN services, you can ensure that your internet activities genuinely remain completely private. Even though you probably aren’t doing anything wrong online, it still doesn’t feel good to know that the algorithms are determining your marital status, your health conditions, your income, and everything else about you, based on shopping habits and search histories.

It’s not exactly easy to quantify the different levels of privacy that each VPN provides, but we have our personal recommendation for the most private VPN, and that’s Ivacy VPN. We’ll get into the benefits of Ivacy VPN below, and we’ve also chosen three other top VPN providers whose services give you an especially high level of privacy, with an ample selection of servers, and a kill switch in place so your privacy is protected if the VPN goes down for even a second.

The most private VPN services are:

1. The most private VPN

If you ask us, Ivacy VPN is the most private VPN service. Our reason for choosing it is that it uses military-grade 256-bit encryption in order to ensure that no prying eyes are able to take a gander at your most private search activities.

Additional level of privacy aside, Ivacy VPN also offers a pretty great service across the board. It boasts a selection of over 5,700 servers, which are located in over 100 countries around the world. Although it doesn’t offer a free trial, it does allow you to use it for one week for just $0.99, and on top of that, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee that enables you to get a full refund at any point within the first 30 days of your subscription.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

2. The best no-logs VPN

The vast majority of paid VPN services are no-logs VPNs… but whose word do you have for that, except their own? Of course, they’re most likely telling the truth, but if that’s not enough for you, you’ll want to try PureVPN. In order to prove to any doubters that it truly is a no-logs VPN, it submits itself to an annual third-party audit, which leaves no room for doubt about its claims.

Another benefit of using PureVPN is that it allows for you to use up to 10 simultaneous connections, meaning that you’ll probably be able to protect the privacy of your whole household in one go. On top of that, it has more than 6,500 servers across more than 70 countries, so you’re getting a decent server range too.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

3. The best VPN for encrypted storage space

Sometimes it’s not just about keeping your internet activity private, but about protecting the privacy of all the files on your computer. Nobody has a right to look at those photos of the time you spent at Gazza’s Nudist Plaza, especially not dubious Google Drive hackers. IPVanish gives you an extra level of privacy by protecting your files.

In addition to a fantastic VPN service, IPVanish can give you access to 250GB of SugarSync encrypted storage and backup. Not only will this help to protect the privacy of your personal files, but it will also help you to keep them safe from sudden hard drive crashes and breaks.

IPVanish features Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

4. The VPN with the most servers

Some readers will no-doubt quantify the level of privacy that a VPN provides by looking at its total number of servers. After all, wouldn’t it be nice to use a different server every day? That would make your culminative activities hard to trace. If that’s your number one concern, than we recommend Private Internet Access, a provider that boasts an impressive 35,000 servers.

It is also compatible with most major streaming platforms, and allows you to use up to ten simultaneous connections (like PureVPN), so should be good if you want to protect the privacy of your whole household. Or maybe you just like to keep it on my default on a number of devices that are active all the time.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

We compiled this list by carefully considering the strengths of different VPN providers. After looking at what countless different VPN services had to offer, we narrowed it down to these four top choices. Based on our expertise, we’d say that Ivacy VPN was the best VPN for privacy, but we understand that for some users, the other providers will be more appropriate.

If you want to see some other recommendations, you might like to look at our guide on the fastest VPN and the best VPN provider overall. We’ve also got one on VPN deals for anyone seeking a bargain.