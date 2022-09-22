VPN costs: providers listed from most expensive to cheapest

VPN costs vary enormously. Some providers allow you to use their service without charge, while others demand a fairly substantial subscription fee. Generally speaking, the free ones don’t get you as much as the paid ones, and each service offers a slightly different package.

We’ve made this guide to list the VPN costs of all the top providers, so that you can easily compare the amount that each one costs. We’ve listed providers based on what their monthly fee works out as, in addition to listing the amount that you’ll pay upfront.

Each VPN has different payment plans, so what we’ve done is select the ones that cover the largest span of time, and, consequently, get you the cheapest monthly cost. This was the simplest way to standardise the costs – making it easier for you to skim over the expensive (but comprehensive) VPN services, the best cheap VPNs, and the best free VPNs.

VPN costs, from most expensive to cheapest (GBP prices shown where available):

VyprVPN – $8.33 USD / £6.25 GBP per month

– $8.33 USD / £6.25 GBP per month ExpressVPN – $6.67 USD / £6.03 GBP per month

– $6.67 USD / £6.03 GBP per month NordVPN – $3.69 USD / £2.89 GBP per month

– $3.69 USD / £2.89 GBP per month IPVanish – $3.33 USD per month

– $3.33 USD per month CyberGhost – $2.29 USD / £1.75 GBP per month

– $2.29 USD / £1.75 GBP per month Surfshark – $2.21 USD / £1.89 GBP per month

– $2.21 USD / £1.89 GBP per month Private Internet Access – $2.19 USD / £1.69 GBP per month

– $2.19 USD / £1.69 GBP per month PureVPN – $1.99 USD per month

– $1.99 USD per month Ivacy VPN – $1.00 USD per month

– $1.00 USD per month AtlasVPN – available for free

– available for free PrivadoVPN – available for free

– available for free TunnelBear – available for free

1. VyprVPN – $8.33 USD / £6.25 GBP per month, or $99.96 USD / £75 GBP for one year

The most expensive provider on this list is VyprVPN. Though it has fewer servers than some other more expensive providers on this list, it still manages to span 70 countries, and it impressively allows up to 30 simultaneous connections. You’ll want to think carefully before going for a costly option like this, but if you do, it offers an impressive package.

VyprVPN features Locations 700+ servers in 70+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 30 Router support Yes

2. ExpressVPN – $6.67 USD / £6.03 GBP per month, or $80.04 USD / £72.36 GBP for one year

The one-year package from ExpressVPN also nets you three free months, so it’s more like a 15-month package, really. It’s easily one of the biggest VPN services, with impressive features like the Lightway protocol (which enhances performance) and the TrustedServer system (which prevents the servers from writing anything related to your online activities). Its server range and limit on simultaneous devices may be less than some others, but it’s still a fantastic VPN.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

3. NordVPN – $3.69 USD / £2.89 GBP per month, or $99.63 USD / £67.23 GBP for two years

NordVPN is easily one of the most well-known and respected VPN brands, partly because it is the fastest VPN. This provider offers a number of different packages, including password managers, encrypted storage space, and a data breach scanner, but the prices listed above are for the standard package, which is the VPN without any extras. It even comes with three free months, making it more of a 27-month plan.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

4. IPVanish – $3.33 USD per month, or $39.99 USD for one year

Going for the IPVanish one-year package means that you also get access to its Ransomware and Malware Protection services. On top of that, it also allows you to enjoy an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. Though it’s another one with a smaller server count, the benefits of this VPN more than make up for it. Unfortunately for shoppers in the UK, IPVanish does not include GBP pricing.

IPVanish features Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

5. CyberGhost – $2.29 USD / £1.79 GBP per month, or $89.31 USD / £69.81 GBP for three years

You can get some pretty good pricing from CyberGhost if you’re willing to spend a big chunk in one go. This also includes three free months, making it more of a 39-month package. If you’re hesitant about making a financial commitment, you can rest easy, because it has a 45-day money-back guarantee that will give you plenty of time to make sure it does everything you want/need it to do. (In the UK, this works out cheaper per month than Surfshark, the next choice on the list).

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

6. Surfshark – $2.21 USD / £1.89 GBP per month, or $59.76 USD / £51.03 GBP for two years

Surfshark offers a good price on its two-year package, but it’s important to keep in mind that this is a one-time deal. Afterwards, you’ll be paying the same amount annually, so in the long-term, the pricing isn’t quite so good as it seems. Still, for a provider with a healthy selection of servers that allows you an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, it’s still pretty great.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

7. Private Internet Access – $2.19 USD / £1.69 GBP per month, or $56.94 USD / £43.94 GBP for two years

Despite being at the cheaper end of the VPN spectrum, Private Internet Access manages to boast the highest server count of any provider on this list. With a whopping 35,000+ servers, it leaves all the other providers in the dust (although some of them do span more countries with their smaller totals). As an extra bonus, the two-year package also gets you an extra two months, but keep in mind that this is another one that starts billing annually after the first two years have passed.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

8. PureVPN – $1.99 USD per month, or $53.95 USD for two years

What makes PureVPN stand out from the crowd is the fact that it submits itself to regular third-party audits to confirm that it genuinely isn’t keeping logs on any of its users’ activities. For this reason, it’s arguably the most secure VPN. It comes with three free months (making it a 27-month package), but reverts to charging you the same amount annually after that time has passed. Unfortunately, it does not list GBP pricing.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

9. Ivacy VPN – $1.00 USD a month, or $60.00 USD for five years

As for paid VPN services, Ivacy VPN is probably the best deal you’re going to find, and it’s an exclusive deal for our readers too. Even though it’s such a cheap option, it still has a lot of impressive features, from military-grade 256-bit encryption, through to servers in more than 100 countries. Unfortunately, this provider does not list GBP pricing.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

10. AtlasVPN – free plan available

There are many free VPN services out there, but we’re only going to include three on this list, the first of which is AtlasVPN. Though it only offers a selection of three servers in two countries, and limits you to 10GB of data per month, it’s a no-logs VPN and will do a great job within those tighter parameters.

AtlasVPN features Locations 3 servers in 2 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 2 Data limit up to 10GB per month

11. PrivadoVPN – free plan available

Though PrivadoVPN is slightly lesser-known than some others on this list, it actually has a really impressive free plan. Not only does it maintain a no-logs policy, but it gives you a selection of 12 servers to choose from. It does, however, limit you to 10GB of data per month.

PrivadoVPN features Locations 12 servers in 8 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 1 Data limit 10GB

12. TunnelBear – free plan available

Last, but not least, we come to TunnelBear, the final free VPN on this list. With the free plan, its no-logs policy remains in place, and it has an impressive selection of servers. The catch? You can’t exceed more than 500MB of data per month, but if you only want to protect certain searches, that might be all you need.

Tunnelbear features Locations 20 servers Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 5 Data limit 500MB per month

We compiled this list by comparing the pricing for a number of the most popular VPN providers, making sure to note any regional differences for the US vs the UK. You might also want to take a look at our guides on VPN deals, or on the best VPN overall.