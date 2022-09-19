The privacy-conscious among our readers may well be wondering which are the best Linux VPN services to use in 2022. With the Steam Deck taking hold and Valve offering a growing library of Linux-compatible games, many gamers are finally deciding to make the switch – but in the process, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a Linux-friendly VPN.

The best Linux VPN services will allow you to use the popular Windows alternative without having to worry about huge corporations leering over your shoulder the whole time. It can also help you enhance your experience with online games and allow you to access your native streaming platforms when travelling overseas.

ExpressVPN receives our highest recommendation, but we’ve picked out four other top providers because we recognise that it’s not necessarily going to be a one-size-fits-all situation. If you want the fastest VPN, or maybe the most secure VPN, we’ve broken down our choices based on what each of them has to offer.

The best Linux VPN services:

ExpressVPN – best for Linux

– best for Linux Private Internet Access – best price

– best price AtlasVPN – best free option

– best free option NordVPN – best download speeds

– best download speeds CyberGhost – best for streaming

1. Best Linux VPN

ExpressVPN offers a simple command-line Linux app (with GUI options as browser extensions) and is our choice for the best Linux VPN. Founded in 2009, it quickly cemented itself as one of the giants of the VPN world. Its Lightway protocol ensures that you get a swift and smooth service, while its 3,000+ servers all have their IP addresses refreshed on a regular basis in order to stop them from getting blocked by different sites and services.

One of the biggest appeals of ExpressVPN is its use of the TrustedServer system. What this does is prevents the servers from ever being able to write anything about your activities on the internet, further helping to protect your online privacy. Though this one does carry a higher price tag than many of its competitors, it’s certainly worth it, if you can afford it.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. Best cheap Linux VPN

We mentioned that ExpressVPN’s biggest downside is its cost, and if you’re somebody who needs a cheap VPN, we suggest that you give Private Internet Access a look. It offers a fully-compatible GUI app and its pricing also works out as one of the lowest monthly rates you’ll see with any of the major VPN providers.

This isn’t a bargain bin VPN, either, it’s actually quite an impressive one. In terms of the sheer number of servers that Private Internet Access offers, it actually outdoes every other provider on this list (although it does cover fewer countries) and it also allows you to have a generous total of ten simultaneous connections.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. Best free Linux VPN

AtlasVPN is one of the best free VPN services, and for a long time, it wasn’t actually compatible with Linux, but that finally changed in 2022 with the release of a dedicated command-line app. If there’s no room in your budget, but you need a good Linux VPN, then this will definitely be your top choice.

Of course, being free, the service isn’t quite as impressive as its paid counterparts. It goes more slowly, it offers only a very limited server selection, and it doesn’t include compatibility with any of the Linux-friendly streaming services. Still, you could always use the free version and upgrade to a paid account if you ever get to the point where you feel comfortable paying for it.

AtlasVPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

4. Fastest Linux VPN

Not only is NordVPN the fastest VPN, but it’s also easy to set up with Linux thanks to its dedicated command-line app. It’s speed and accessiblity are all part of the reason that it has been able to cement itself as the go-to VPN provider for millions of users.

It has an average server download speeds that exceed the other providers on this list by quite a bit. NordVPN will stop internet service providers from slowing your connection if a certain activity is using a lot of bandwidth, and when you couple that with the speedy download times, you might have a faster internet experience all-round.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

5. Best Linux VPN for streaming

These days, you can access most of the major streaming platforms through Linux, and if you’re somebody who wants a VPN that’s both Linux and streaming-friendly, CyberGhost is the one to get. Not only does it have servers compatible with Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and more, it also has a 45-day money-back guarantee that’ll give you plenty of time to test it out its command-line app on all your favourite platforms and devices.

It also has an impressive array of servers, with over 7,400 of them spread across more than 91 countries. This means that even if one of them gets blocked, there’s a huge selection of others to choose from. There’s also a day-long VPN free trial if you want to use it without having to enter your card details.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

We compiled this list by carefully considering the strengths of major VPN providers that are compatible with Linux. We understand that the ‘best’ Linux VPN won’t be the same for all of our readers, but we’re confident that, whatever your needs, at least one of the providers mentioned in this list will be appropriate.

Our guides on the best gaming VPN and best no-logs VPN might also be worth a read for anyone in the market for a VPN.