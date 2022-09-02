Best no-logs VPN services – which are the most private?

The best no-logs VPN service allows you to connect to the internet via a remote server without recording or noting down what you do while connected through it. This is ideal if you want to be sure that you don’t have an evil corporation/villainous government/creepy hacker leering over your shoulder while you explore the internet realms.

If that’s exactly what you’re looking for, we have five suggestions for the best no-logs VPN services out there. Not every provider has a no-logs policy, especially if it’s one that’s free – if they’re not charging you money, you’re likely paying with your data instead. To take the guesswork out, we’ve selected a bunch of reputable, feature-packed services that do have a no-logs policy. It’s important to remember that each VPN caters to different needs,whether you need the most secure VPN, or the fastest VPN, but there should be one in this list that’s the right fit for you.

The best no-logs VPN services are:

ExpressVPN – best no-logs VPN

– best no-logs VPN PureVPN – best for third party audits

– best for third party audits Private Internet Access – best VPN server selection

– best VPN server selection Ivacy VPN – best VPN server range

– best VPN server range Surfshark – best for unlimited devices

1. The best no-logs VPN

ExpressVPN is a popular VPN choice and quite possibly the best VPN around. You can’t do much better when it comes to privacy, as the service includes its own systems on top of its no-logs policy. Its TrustedServer feature stops its servers from ever being able to write any data about your online exploits.

With over 3,000 servers available across 94 countries, it boasts an impressive server selection. Speaking of its servers, ExpressVPN is known for refreshing its IP addresses on a more regular basis than many of its competitors, meaning that even if one of them gets blocked by a particular service or website, you should soon get back in action. Thrown in average server download speeds of 55.76Mbit/s and you know you’ve got something special.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The best no-logs VPN with third party audits

Sometimes you don’t just want to take a brand’s word that it doesn’t keep your logs. After all, business is not always the pinnacle of honesty it could be when trying to get people to subscribe. If you need a VPN provider whose no-logs policy has been confirmed by an outside party, then you should go for PureVPN. Unlike the majority of other services, it willingly submits itself to regular audits which allow it to confirm that it really is as pure as its name makes it out to be.

Beyond this, PureVPN is also quite appealing for having a fairly substantive server selection, with more than 6,500 of them in over 78 countries. It also allows for an impressive ten simultaneous connections, and even lets you have a week-long VPN free trial, giving you plenty of time to ensure that it does everything you want it to do.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

3. The best VPN server selection

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a provider that boasts a whopping 35,000+ servers. This large selection will help to avoid server congestion, and if you find that one of PIA’s VPN servers is not compatible with a service or website you want to access, you shouldn’t have any trouble just switching over to another one until you get one that works.

Fortunately, despite this impressive selection of servers, this isn’t too expensive a service. Indeed, it’s actually quite a cheap VPN. As a cherry on the top, it even lets you have up to ten simultaneous connections, so it’s a pretty good choice across the board.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

4. The best VPN server range

While Private Internet Access might give you the largest selection of servers, if you’re more interested in going for a service with servers in a huge range of countries, then Ivacy VPN is the one for you. While several other providers with a large range may be somewhere in the 90s, this provider actually has server locations in over 100 countries.

The cherry on the cake here is that you can actually get five years of VPN cover for what works out as just $1 per month. If that sounds pretty sweet, well, guess what? That’s a deal that’s exclusive to our readers. Just $60 and you don’t have to worry about VPN expenses again for half a decade. Lovely.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

5. The best VPN for unlimited devices

Are you and your household all conscious of internet privacy? If so, then you’ll appreciate Surfshark, because it’s a VPN that can be used on an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, easily protecting your whole household from all the dubious private-data hungry parties out in the dark corners of the internet.

Surfshark is also good in that it gives you a week-long free trial, which provides the opportunity to make sure that it does everything you want it to and works with all the services you want to use it with. You shouldn’t have any problems though – of particular note is that it works well with the majority of streaming platforms, making it a good VPN for streaming.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

We put this list together by looking at all the leading VPN providers who offer a no-logs policy, then considering the needs of customers who place a lot of value on those policies and finally selecting services which do a good job of meeting those needs. While we believe that ExpressVPN is the overall best choice, we appreciate that the others on this list will be more appropriate for some readers.

