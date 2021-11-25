Save big bucks on the best games of 2021 with these Black Friday PC game sales

Though it used to just refer to the huge discounts that are available the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday deals are now appearing long before the big day itself. This is great news if you’re looking to expand your gaming library, and stick a few more titles on the ‘I’ll-get-round-to-it-eventually’ pile (don’t worry, we’ve all got one), as more and more games are added to the offers every day. Whether you’re looking for the best deal on a particular game, or just idly browsing the cheapest offers, we’ve rounded up the best sales from PC game retailers right here.

With so many platforms to check, trawling through all of them could be a bit of a daunting task. After all, you’re a busy person and you need to have time to actually play your games too. To save you some time, we’ve gathered the best deals from Steam, Fanatical, Humble, Ubisoft, and Microsoft, bringing you the best Black Friday PC game deals all in one place.

Whether you’re a fan of RPG games, FPS games, or the best survival games you’ll find a huge variety of discounts in these Black Friday sales and we hope that every gamer will be able to find the bargain they’ve been hoping for.

Without further ado, here’s our roundup for you:

Fanatical Black Friday Deals

Fanatical is running thousands of deals right now, on everything from the latest triple-A titles, to smaller indie favourites. As with all Black Friday deals, lots are only available for a limited time, but it provides a handy timer that lets you know how long you have before you need to make a decision. It has some great games, like Days Gone (at 51% off) and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (at 49% off) in its sale. Here’s a selection of some of the best offers:

DOOM Eternal DOOM Eternal Fanatical $59.99 $13.19 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Borderlands 3 Borderlands 3 Fanatical $59.99 $13.19 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Fanatical $29.99 $16.49 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

BIOMUTANT BIOMUTANT Fanatical $59.99 $29.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Days Gone Days Gone Fanatical $49.99 $24.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village Fanatical $59.99 $26.39 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Fanatical $59.99 $31.19 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Humble Black Friday Deals

Most of us will have enjoyed a good Humble bargain at some point or another, and its Black Friday includes some really phenomenal games. You can get Deathloop and Dark Souls Remastered at half price, and Doom Eternal is a huge 75% off, plus, with Humble, your soul can rest easy knowing a cut of every purchase goes to charity. Check out the best Humble Black Friday deals below:

Deathloop Deathloop Humble $59.99 $29.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED DARK SOULS: REMASTERED Humble $39.99 $19.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

DOOM Eternal DOOM Eternal Humble $59.99 $14.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

CODE VEIN CODE VEIN Humble $59.99 $14.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Humble $59.99 $38.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Ubisoft Black Friday Deals

Fans of Ubisoft will no doubt be tempted by some of the Black Friday deals that it’s offering. If you haven’t grabbed a copy of Far Cry 6, the Gold Edition is now 20% off, while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now half price and older games like Far Cry 5, are reduced by as much as 80%. Using the special code BF20, you can get a further 20% off at checkout, too. Here’s a selection of the best deals for you:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Gold Edition) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Gold Edition) Ubisoft $99.99 $49.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Riders Republic Riders Republic Ubisoft $59.99 $44.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ultimate Edition) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ultimate Edition) Ubisoft $119.99 $30.00 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Anno 1800 (Complete Edition) Anno 1800 (Complete Edition) Ubisoft $109.99 $54.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Far Cry 5 Far Cry 5 Ubisoft $59.99 $12.00 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft $99.99 $79.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Microsoft Black Friday Deals

This giant of the PC (and Xbox) world has a giant selection of Black Friday deals to offer. Looking for the thrill and excitement of Rare’s Sea of Thieves? At $23.99, it’s almost half price. Prefer a bit of strategy? Well, Halo Wars 2 is now a measly $14.99! Take a look at some of the other deals below:

Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves Microsoft $39.99 $23.99 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Microsoft $59.99 $14.99 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Microsoft $19.99 $9.99 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood Microsoft $59.99 $41.99 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

The Outer Worlds The Outer Worlds Microsoft $59.99 $19.79 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Steam Black Friday Deals

It would be remiss of us not to include the PC games OG in this list. Though Steam sales run regularly throughout the year, its latest seasonal sale started yesterday and you can find big discounts on some of the year’s most popular PC games if you give it a look.

We hope that this overview has helped you to find some exciting bargains. If you want to find more Black Friday PC gaming deals, check out our Black Friday hub, where we’ll bring you all the best deals from every aspect of PC gaming: from the games through to hardware.

If you still haven’t found anything that interest you, here’s a selection of other great discounts from around the web:

