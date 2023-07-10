Black Panther game announced from God Of War and Halo veterans

A Black Panther videogame is officially on the way from a brand new EA studio, joining the likes of Marvel’s Avengers, Iron Man, and the WWII Captain America game as a big upcoming comic book superhero game project.

The Black Panther game is under development at new studio, Cliffhanger Games, a team led by former WB Games VP and Monolith Productions’ Kevin Stephens. Developers from Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor will be involved in the single-player third-person adventure.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience,” says Stephens, “giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich super hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

Ever since the colossal MCU movie hit, Black Panther has been on the rise in videogames. He was the central character in the Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda DLC, and he’ll be one of the player characters in former-Uncharted developer Amy Hennig’s new Marvel WWII game with Captain America. Black Panther is now joining Iron Man as an upcoming EA game project, so the Avengers really are making quite the comeback.

As this is the Black Panther’s first solo game, Stephens says that Cliffhanger Games is working with Marvel “to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves.”

There’s currently no official name for the Black Panther game, or any in-game/concept art to give us an idea of what it will look like, but I’d hazard a guess that both the MCU and Marvel’s Avengers will play a role in helping to define the game’s aesthetic.

