Blizzcon finally returns after two year hiatus

Yes you read that right folks, Blizzcon will be making a triumphant return after a two year hiatus, finally giving players an in-person forum to discuss iconic action RPG game Diablo, MMORPG World of Warcraft, and hero shooter Overwatch.

The last iteration of the fan-favourite event took place in 2021, marred by the pandemic and forced online in the form of Blizzconline. Before that, the last in-person event was in 2019, where Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and the ill-fated WoW Shadowlands debuted in style.

Coming into 2022, the lawsuit against the developer for fostering a “frat boy culture” in the workplace saw Blizzcon cancelled entirely, as the company claimed it was taking time to “reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like.”

So, after a long wait and some real buzz around the likes of Diablo 4, the developer is finally hosting an in-person event. In Blizzard’s end-of-year blog update, Activision Blizzard President Mike Ybarra introduces new member of staff April McKee, who is listed as the executive producer of Blizzcon.

“Yes, we’re bringing Blizzcon back” he writes, teasing “more on that early next year!” I have one word: HYPE.

Given that gaming events like Gamescom and The Game Awards‘ return to form post-pandemic, it makes sense that Blizzcon is set to return. The lawsuit has largely been settled, and with the new Microsoft buyout the company appears to be relatively stable – at least in comparison to recent years.

As an avid fan of both Diablo and World of Warcraft, I would love to attend a Blizzcon at some point. Blizzconline was the first event I ever worked in this industry, and it holds a special place in my heart as a result. Hopefully I’ll peruse those Californian convention halls sometime soon, but either way Blizzcon is back and I am buzzed.

If you’re also excited, be sure to check out my Diablo 4 gameplay preview to catch a glimpse of what Blizzard is working on right now. There’s also some more information about the company’s mysterious new survival game, which is spearheaded by Far Cry producer Dan Hay – so maybe we can expect some news on that at Blizzcon 2023.