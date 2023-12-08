Blox Fruits update – Kitsune update 21 release date

When is the new Blox Fruit update? Whether you’re waiting for the right moment to start or are in dire need of some new content to conquer, it can be hard to understand when a new Blox Fruits patch is on the horizon. This large-scale Roblox MMORPG, unofficially based on the famous One Piece franchise, has been welcoming pirates and marines alike for years now, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Time your sessions around updates and you’re more likely to score some helpful freebies to boost you on your way to the top.

When is the next Blox Fruits update?

As per the 2023 roadmap released late in the year, the next Blox Fruits update release date should be before 2024. Right now, the road map suggests it’ll arrive sometime in December and be positioned as a seasonal update.

What isn’t clear is whether or not the Blox Fruits Christmas update will arrive in time for Christmas, right before, or shortly after. Getting content ready and out of the door around this time can be difficult, with plenty of other Roblox experiences known for launching seasonal updates a couple of days after the target holiday has passed.

We’re now in December with no release date for the Christmas Blox Fruits update announced. We’ll update here as we learn more, so keep checking back.

What’s in the next Blox Fruits update?

Supposedly landing in December means the next Blox Fruits update probably won’t add much in the way of serious gameplay progression. It’ll likely include new activities to get stuck into, but expect them to be centred around Christmas in some way.

That being said, we know that it’ll introduce the Kitsune fruit, which will be available at the usual fruit dealers for a hefty sum. More fruits and reworks are confirmed to be in development for 2024 as well, so it’s far from the last Blox Fruits update we’ll see.

Blox Fruits updates release dates

Here are the release dates for past Blox Fruits patches. If there’s a pattern present, it can be useful for predicting when a new patch is likely to land:

Update title Release date Level cap Fruit? The First Update January 16, 2019 300 Bomb, Spike, Chop, Smoke, Rubber, Flame, Ice, Dark, Light, Magma, Quake, Buddha Update 2 June 16, 2019 500 Phoenix, Spring Update 3 June 30, 2019 650 String, Rumble Update 3.5 July 2, 2019 650 None Update 4 July 7, 2019 650 Sand Update 5 July 14, 2023 750 Gravity Update 6: PVP/Teams July 28, 2019 750 Flame, Ice, Light, Magma reworks Update 7 August 11, 2019 750 Paw Update 8: New World November 23, 2019 1000 Barrier Update 9: Anti-Copyright December 25, 2019 1100 Dough Update 10 April 17, 2020 1250 Control Update 11: Awakening July 10, 2020 1250 Flame, Ice, Quake Awakened Update 12: Halloween October 21, 2020 1350 Light, Dark Awakened Update 13: Christmas December 23, 2020 1450 Dragon, String (Awakened) Update 14 March 20, 2021 1525 Rumble Awakened Update 15: Third Sea September 11, 2021 2000 Venom, Spin, Door, Kilo, Diamond, Love, Falcon, Magma (Awakened), Buddha (Awakened) Update 16: Halloween November 5, 2021 2100 Shadow, Revive Update 17: Christmas Pt. 1 December 31, 2021 2200 Soul, Sand (Awakened) Update 17: Part 2 March 12, 2022 2300 Phoenix (Awakened) Update 17: Part 3 September 10, 2022 2400 Leopard, Dough (Awakened) Update 17: Part 3.5 December 26, 2022 2450 Blizzard Update 18, Race V4 January 2023 2450 None Update 19 February 25, 2023 2450 Love (rework) Update 20 October 21, 2023 2550 Mammoth, Sound, Rocket, Revive (rework) Update 21 December 2023 Unreleased Kitsune

