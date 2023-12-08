Blox Fruits leveling guide – Best fruit for grinding and zone levels

Looking for a complete Blox Fruits leveling guide for solo grinding? Read on. We’ve sailed the seas to test our strength against pirates, marines, gorillas, and ghouls, all to outline the best Blox Fruits level grinding spots. We’ve even tested various community recommendations to work out the best race for leveling, the best fruit for leveling, and the best weapon for leveling. With a level cap of 2550 that’s only set to increase, you’ll want all the help you can get.

If this is your first sea rodeo, you might want to check out our ultimate guide to Blox Fruits and the Blox Fruits tier list before you attempt the grand grind. Another way you can help yourself along the way is by using Blox Fruits codes, too.

How to grind levels fast in Blox Fruits

For the most part, grinding levels in Blox Fruits means repeating quests at an appropriate level range before moving onto the next. Because some quests can award multiple levels worth of experience points, the trick is to find which ones you can complete the fastest without a high risk of defeat.

This works for bosses, too, which can award a set number of levels no matter your current level. Though they’re usually on strict respawn timers, it can be worth server hopping (logging in and out) to hunt them for quick levels if you’re between the recommended range of the next island.

Here’s a look at the best fruits for grinding, the best combat styles, best races, and a level range breakdown of each island, so you’ll know exactly where to go, how long to grind there, and where to move to next.

Best fruits for grinding in Blox Fruits

The best Blox Fruit for grinding is Buddha. It offers a huge defense boost, greatly increased range of basic Sword and Melee attacks, water walking, and a damaging double jump.

Because grinding levels in Blox Fruits typically means repeating kill quests, the best fruit for the job is generally any with high area damage potential. This facilitates killing the required targets in groups rather than one by one, speeding the whole process up considerably.

Magma is another top-tier Blox Fruit for grinding thanks to its area damage properties, but Buddha, while not great for PVP or most boss fights, had numerous benefits that aid in completing quests quickly.

Best fighting styles for grinding in Blox Fruits

With the recommended Buddha fruit, the best fighting style for grinding in Blox Fruits is either Melee or Sword. If you have a good sword, it’s likely worth using over standard melee moves due to slightly longer range.

Best race for grinding in Blox Fruits

Your choice of race for grinding in Blox Fruits won’t make a huge difference early on. Ghoul can be beneficial if using melee combat due to the passive lifesteal effects, but it can be hard to obtain.

Because of this, the common Human race is the preferred race for grinding in Blox Fruits as there are few downsides or costs. Humans gain damage boosts as they’re awakened, however, but barely change the early leveling experience.

Blox Fruits zones by level

In Blox Fruits, the world is split into distinct seas, with each made up of more and more islands. You’ll travel from one island to the next as you level up, taking on increasingly harder challenges before heading to the next sea.

Certain high-level challenges will require revisiting older islands; like unlocking Awakened fruits or Gear transformations. You’ll also need to clear certain bosses and quests to progress to subsequent seas.

Refer to the map billboard in each passive hub island of each sea to find the location of your next grinding spot. Grab a boat from the dock and head in that direction. The compass icon will also show you the way to a level-appropriate quest.

Here’s a breakdown of each sea, the islands that comprise them, and the level range of the mobs and quests on each:

First Sea (Lv. 1–700)

First Sea is where you’ll learn the ropes of the game, grinding up to level 700 to unlock the second. You’ll come back to some of the earlier islands here before you leave to unlock things like Saber Expert and Dark Step.

Here are the islands that make up First Sea in Blox Fruits:

Pirates/Marine Island (Lv. 1–10)

Jungle (Lv. 10–30)

Pirate Village (Lv. 30–60)

Desert (Lv. 60–90)

Frozen Village (Lv. 90–120)

Middle Island (Lv. 100 Saw boss)

Marine Fortress (Lv. 120–150)

Lower Skylands (Lv. 150–190)

Prison (Lv. 190–275)

Colosseum (Lv. 225–300)

Magma Village (Lv. 300–375)

Underwater City (Lv. 375–450)

Middle Skylands (Lv. 450–475)

Upper Skylands (Lv. 475–575)

Fountain City (Lv. 575–700)

Second Sea (Lv. 700–1500)

After hitting level 700, you’re going to want to complete the Ice Admiral quest. It’s an essential step for unlocking Second Sea.

To start, talk to the Military Detective on the Prison island. He’ll give you the instruction to defeat the Ice Admiral at Frozen Village.

Complete the task and return to the Military Detective to unlock the ability to head to Second Sea via the Experienced Captain in Middle Town on Middle Island.

Kingdom of Rose (Lv. 700–850) Cafe (Lv. 850) Mansion (Don Swan fight) Colosseum (Rip_Indra fight)

Remote Island (N/A)

Green Zone (Lv. 875–950)

Graveyard Island (Lv. 950–1000)

Snow Mountain (Lv. 1000–1100)

Hot and Cold (Lv. 1100–1250)

Cursed Ship (Lv. 1250–1350)

Ice Castle (Lv. 1350–1425)

Dark Arena (Lv. 1000 Dark Beard boss)

Forgotten Island (Lv. 1425–1500)

Third Sea (Lv. 1500+)

Reaching Third Sea requires hitting level 1500, defeating Don Swan in the Mansion area, and reducing the HP of Rip_Indra to half in the fight that begins by talking to King Red Head in the Colosseum on the Kingdom of Rose.

Here’s the level breakdown for each Third Sea island and location:

Port Town (Lv. 1500–1575)

Hydra Island (Lv. 1575–1700)

Great Tree (Lv. 1700–1775)

Floating Turtle (Lv. 1800–1975)

Mansion (N/A)

Castle on the Sea (Lv. 1000 boss)

Haunted Castle (Lv. 1975–2075)

Sea of Treats (Lv. 2075–2450)

Tiki Outpost (Lv. 2450–2550)

More islands are added with each new patch, with the level cap typically increasing as well.