Blox Fruits stock – Restock times, fruits, and how stock works

What’s the latest Blox Fruit stock? If you’re hoping to buy a new fruit to try out a fresh fighting style, you’re bound to be at the mercy of the Blox Fruit Dealer. Though you’ll find him all around the three seas at any one time, his stock remains the same even across multiple servers. There’s a trick to getting what you want. You’ll have to be quick, and we’re going to walk you through the whole process from start to finish.

Blox Fruits stock details

Down below, we’ll go through and explain essential Blox Fruits stock details; from a stock list with costs, how best to keep on top of stock rotations while you’re away from the game, and exactly how stock rotations work across servers, timezones, and more.

Blox Fruits stock table

If there’s one constant in the Blox Fruits stock situation, it’s the fruits the dealer can potentially carry, how much they cost, and their level range.

Here’s a table view of the Blox Fruits Dealer screen, which should make it easier to know what can appear up for sale.

Fruit Cost ($) Cost (Robux) Levels Rocket 5,000 50 1, 20, 50, 75 Spin 7,500 75 1, 50, 90, 25 Chop 30,000 100 1, 20, 50, 80 Spring 60,000 180 1, 20, 50, 125, 75 Bomb 80,000 220 1, 50, 75, 125, 25 Smoke 100,000 250 1, 20, 50, 10 Spike 180,000 380 1, 25, 50, 75 Flame 250,000 550 1, 25, 50, 100, 10 Falcon 300,000 650 1, 1, 80, 120, 20 Ice 350,000 750 1, 25, 50, 100 Sand 420,000 850 1, 40, 80, 120, 15 Dark 500,000 950 1, 40, 80, 110 Diamond 600,000 1,000 1, 1, 80, 110 Light 650,000 1,100 1, 40, 80, 110, 10 Rubber 750,000 1,200 25, 50, 125, 225, 80 Barrier 800,000 1,250 1, 45, 90, 130, 10 Ghost 940,000 1,275 1, 50, 100, 150, 75 Magma 960,000 1,300 1, 45, 95, 140, 10 Quake 1,000,000 1,500 1, 50, 100, 150 Buddha 1,200,000 1,650 1, 1, 100, 200 Love 1,300,000 1,700 1, 50, 150, 200, 100 Spider 1,500,000 1,800 1, 50, 100, 225, 15 Sound 1,700,000 1,900 1, 50, 100, 250, 175 Phoenix 1,800,000 2,000 1, 90, 160, 250, 30 Portal 1,900,000 2,000 1, 50, 200, 300, 100 Rumble 2,100,000 2,100 1, 90, 160, 250, 30 Pain 2,300,000 2,200 1, 100, 200, 300, 50 Blizzard 2,400,000 2,250 1, 90, 160, 250, 40 Gravity 2,500,000 2,300 1, 100, 200, 300, 50 Mammoth 2,700,000 2,350 1, 50, 100, 300, 200 Dough 2,800,000 2,400 1, 100, 200, 300, 50 Shadow 2,900,000 2,425 1, 100, 200, 300, 50 Venom 3,000,000 2,450 1, 100, 200, 300, 50 Control 3,200,000 2,500 1, 1, 150, 350, 250 Spirit 3,400,000 2,550 1, 150, 250, 350, 75 Dragon 3,500,000 2,600 1, 150, 250, 350, 75 Leopard 5,000,000 3,000 1, 50, 100, 300, 200

When does Blox Fruits stock refresh?

Blox Fruits stock refreshes every four hours. If your preferred fruit is out of stock, try again during the next restock.

The dealer screen has a countdown for this, but here’s a breakdown in a few different time zones. This way you’ll know exactly when the next new Blox Fruits stock rotation is about to take place:

CET (Europe) PST (North America) EST (New York, US) GMT+8 (Philippines, Mongolia) 1am 12am 3am 12am 5am 4am 7am 4am 9am 8am 11am 8am 1pm 12pm 3pm 12pm 5pm 4pm 7pm 4pm 9pm 8pm 11pm 8pm

Which Blox Fruits will be restocked?

There’s no way to know which Blox Fruits stock will appear with each restock cycle.

Though more expensive fruits (typically newer fruits) likely have a slimmer chance of being restocked, there are no clear odds that can help us predict what will appear and what won’t.

How many fruits can be in stock on Blox Fruits?

The Blox Fruits Dealer will always have at least three Blox Fruits stock at any one time. The top two on his list – Rocket and Spin – will always be available, leaving only one additional Blox Fruits stock a certainty with each stock cycle.

Is Blox Fruits stock different on each server?

No, Blox Fruits stock remains the same no matter which server you’re on, or the Blox Fruits dealer you visit. No amount of server or island hopping will change the Blox Fruits stock you can buy from the dealer.

How to check Blox Fruits stock

If you don’t want to rely on the goodness of other people updating a page every four hours, you can check Blox Fruits stock yourself by speaking to any Blox Fruits dealer in-game.

If you don’t have much time to spare between restocks, log out by a dealer to speed the process up to just logging in, clicking twice, and logging out.

For an automated system, you can try setting up notifications for a dedicated Blox Fruits stock Twitter account. These aren’t too common, however, so you’ll have to search around.

Likewise, unofficial Blox Fruits Discord servers can sometimes be a good place to keep tabs on Blox Fruits stock while you’re away from the game. If there’s no bot set up, just use the search bar on a relevant channel.

Blox Fruits stock dealer locations

In the past, you used to have to go to a large in-game shop to see current Blox Fruits stock. These days, there are Blox Fruits dealers posted all around the game world.

You’ll find the Blox Fruits dealer on the following islands. He’ll look the same no matter where he is:

Marine Island

Middle Town

Kingdom of Rose Docks

Café

Mansion

Port Town

You can use our Blox Fruits leveling guide to understand where each location is found.

Can Blox Fruits stock sell out?

Though it may look like Blox Fruits stock sells out, it doesn’t. So long as the dealer offers a particular fruit during the current cycle, it won’t matter how many people buy it. The stock is unlimited. That’s why it says “out of stock” and not “sold out” – he never had it in the first place.

It’s not a case of fruit popularity. Getting there fast won’t change your luck.

If you absolutely must have a particular fruit, you can bypass the Blox Fruits stock system entirely by using Robux. If you have enough on hand, you can click on any fruit – in stock or not – and pay using Robux to obtain that fruit immediately and permanently.

Fruits obtained via cash instead of Robux disappear whenever you obtain another fruit and must be purchased again. With Robux, however, you’ll unlock it for good and can grab another from the dealer whenever you lose it.

