Blox Fruits guide – combat, stats, and more explained

Wanting to get stuck into one of the biggest Roblox games around? Even if you’re not necessarily a One Piece fan, this Blox Fruits beginner’s guide can help you make quick sense of the open world adventure that just can’t help but have more concurrent users than even some of the biggest MMORPGs out there. Centred around power-imbuing snacks known as devil fruits, the core gameplay loop revolves around grinding levels via various quests, earning cash for your efforts, and using your spoils and expertise to venture further across the sea, fighting tougher targets to power up even further.

Should you pick Pirates or Marines in Blox Fruits?

The first choice you’ll need to make when hopping into Blox Fruits is the faction you’ll become a part of: pirates or marines. Don’t sweat the details here – you’ll be asked every time you log in, and the differences are minor: Marines get cheaper access to various ships and gain more from hunting bounties, whereas Pirates typically outnumber Marines and can form crews with others of their kin.

Getting started in Blox Fruits

Once you’ve selected your faction, it’s time to work on building those muscles. Blox Fruits is all about beating up as many enemies as you can. No matter where you go, you’ll find NPCs willing to pay you to wipe out each island of its ever-spawning scourges.

Pirates, monkeys, more pirates, and more monkeys are all par for the course. You can go steady by accepting quests that sit at (or beneath) your level, or you can expedite your growth by using perfect attack rotations to tackle quests that would otherwise just be out of reach, gaining multiple levels with each completion. And as quests are infinitely repeatable, the secret is to find that balance and stick with it, only moving onto another area once the gains taper off.

If you choose Marines over Pirates, the exact steps here will differ ever so slightly. You’ll be on the opposite island, but the core idea remains the same. Simply head over to the Bandit Quest Given NPC standing in front of the big “!” sign. Click them and tap the “Bandits” quest to the right of their text box. Read the requirements and hit Confirm to begin a quest to defeat five of the Bandit NPCs around the island. You’ll spot them gathered around a wooded area to the left. The only way to lose against these guys is to fumble the controls. It’s time to learn how to fight.

How to fight in Blox Fruits

Combat in Blox Fruits is simple but barely self-explanatory. To even hit an opponent, you need to tap 1 on your keyboard to enter the combat stance indicated at the bottom of the screen. Your character raises their arms like a boxer when it’s active. On mobile, tap the combat stance button instead.

With that active, any click or tap will throw hands, hitting the target directly in front. You’ll also notice a couple of skills you can use on the right side of the screen: Quick Tackle and, after you level up your Mastery to 20 through a few fights, Ground Smash. Just tap their indicated keys to perform the powerful knockback and stunning slam respectively. On mobile, you’ll need to toggle either one and tap as you do for a punch.

You won’t be able to use the skill again until its bar turns transparent again, so using these at every opportunity will help you maximize your damage output, limit incoming damage and, if you learn to reach a strong opponent’s animations, let you stop powerful moves in their tracks.

How to spend stat points in Blox Fruits

Quests automatically complete as their conditions are met, so keep heading back to pick up the same mission after every five bandits you put down. With each level you gain, tap the Stats button and click the + and – icons to distribute your points in a way that matches your future ambitions as a melee, sword, gun, or fruit user.

You can use the cash you earn through quests and pick-ups to purchase each respective weapon type from the vendors on this island. Doing so gives you access to another stance you can hop into by pressing 2. Refunding your stats isn’t free, so decided on your main means of attack early to avoid losing a load of stat points to a combat style you don’t use. Just make sure to never neglect your defense.

How to find the next quest in Blox Fruits

Once you’ve completed this quest around five times, you should reach level 10, unlocking a similar quest on the next island. Head over to the dock and take note of the board just before it – it’s a map of the neighbouring islands complete with their suggested level ranges. and speak to the Boat Dealer. Select the free Dingy, jump into the seat, and use your usual movement keys to sail away to the island with the jungle silhouette. Those tall trees will be your home for a while.

Sailing to your next destination is as easy as tapping the compass icon on the left of the screen. No matter where you are, tracking the quest it brings up will put up a handy marker on your screen, complete with distance. Just head in that direction to find a level-appropriate quest to grind until you’re notified of another.

How to make money in Blox Fruits

Beyond grinding quests and spending Robux on whatever the Blox Fruits tier list has decreed as today’s prime investment, one of the best ways to farm Beli in Blox Fruits is simply by exploring the world around you. You can even focus on completing bounties between using occasional Blox Fruits codes.

On the exploration side of things, it’s worth knowing that every island is home to randomly spawning treasure chests. It is a pirate-themed game, after all. By beating your fellow players to the punch and walking into these before they do, you can claim some solid cash. And because servers are quite small, there’s usually enough to go around.

If you have access to private servers, loads of Dash energy, or another way to travel quickly, you can even visit some high-level areas before you’re ready to fight its monsters, skulking around to gather chests filled with thousands upon thousands of Beli. Simply put, it pays to be curious. Be on the lookout for cash-packed containers and you’ll rarely go broke.

As you progress through Blox Fruits, you’ll eventually grow strong enough to team up with other high-level players to take on periodically-spawning bosses like The Saw. Keep an eye on the chat box to learn when they spawn.

The grind doesn’t begin and end with endless kill quests. Upgrading your race, weapons, and fruits are part of the deal as well, often requiring you to hit up specific locations to solve riddles, battle bosses, and forage for rare items to reach new heights of power. Once you’ve put in the time, it’ll make sense to learn all about how to squeeze the most out of your character.

