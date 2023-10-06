Anime Champions Simulator codes October 2023

What are the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes? If you’re new to this Roblox experience, you will want some bonus resources to give you a headstart. This includes diamonds, tokens, medals, and boosts to bolster your team and get them fighting more formidable opponents sooner.

So, if you want some up-to-date Anime Champions codes, we have a list of all the free stuff you can get right now. Alternatively, there are plenty of other anime Roblox games worthy of your attention that have their own set of codes, such as Blox Fruits codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Blade Ball codes which is currently the hottest game on the platform.

New Anime Champions Simulator codes

Here are all the current Anime Champions Simulator codes:

100thousand – 5,000x diamonds (New)

– 5,000x diamonds (New) update1 – 1x coins boost, 1x luck boost, and 1x damage boost.

– 1x coins boost, 1x luck boost, and 1x damage boost. 1million – 5,000x diamonds, 50x talent tokens, and 25x premium medals.

– 5,000x diamonds, 50x talent tokens, and 25x premium medals. release – 5,000x diamonds and 50x premium medals.

Expired codes

shutdown1 – premium medals and luck boost.

shutdown2 – 5,000x diamonds, luck boost, 25x premium medals, and 50x talent medals.

How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes

To redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes, you need to do the following:

Open Anime Champions Simulator from the official Roblox page.

Click the shopping cart icon to the left of the screen.

Click the bird icon to the right of the Store screen.

Enter the code and click redeem to get your free stuff.

If the code works, you’ll immediately get the free items. If it doesn’t work or has expired, you’ll get a message in red text telling you this upon clicking the redeem button.

How to get more Anime Champions Simulator codes

The best way to get more Anime Champions Simulator codes is to bookmark this guide and return every so often. We’ll update this page whenever we find new codes, so you don’t have to look around for them. Alternatively, you can check the official Anime Champions Simulator Roblox page or follow @realdaireb and @clock_wisdom on X, formerly known as Twitter, for codes as they appear.

Those are all the active Anime Champions Simulator codes. If you want more for the base game, check out the best Roblox games to see the latest and coolest experiences on the platform. We also have the newest Roblox promo codes to redeem for big prizes and Roblox music codes to spice up your game sessions.