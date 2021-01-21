Borderlands 3 kicks off three weeks of Arms Race events with a slew of hotfixes

Borderlands 3 is kicking the new year off with some community-requested fixes and a three-week span of ‘mini-events’ for Designer’s Cut add-on owners. Each week will feature a new Arms Race event, each with rare and exclusive loot to earn.

If you’re just tuning in, Arms Race is a standalone new mode in Borderlands 3 that has some elements of battle royale games. The idea is, you drop into the Dahl Geodrome without a BB gun to your name and attempt to gather gear in order to stay alive – which requires you to stay inside the contracting circular eye of the encroaching Murdercane. It’s included in the Designer’s Cut add-on, which itself is included in the Season Pass 2 that launched late last year.

The first event, which got underway today, gives Arms Race enemies a chance of dropping higher-tier loot and slows down the Murdercane circle speed, which means you’ll have more time to scrounge for better gear during rounds. Of course, so will everyone else – so expect to see deadlier firefights toward the end of each Arms Race match. It’ll be interesting to see how the changes impact the pace of the multiplayer game.

The update also includes a raft of fixes and adjustments, many in response to community concerns. Here’s the full list of changes:

Update Notes

Updated vehicle spawners to not activate while another player has started travel to another map

Added Anointment support to the Linc Legendary pistol

Adjusted the damage of thrown Tediore weapons

Addressed a reported concern that the Action Skill End apply Terror Anointment was only applying one stack of Terror

Updated the Siren’s Infusion and Forceful Expression skills to work with the Cryo element

Updated the Siren’s Ascendant skill to work with Expedite

Updated the Gunner’s Iron Cub to receive Action Skill Damage boosts from Class Mods

Adjusted the Gunner’s skills Desperate Measures, Stroke the Embers, and Scorching RPMs to work with Iron Cub

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Cmdl3t Class Mod was causing pets to behave strangely

Adjusted the Operative’s Devil Raider skin’s appearance on head customizations

Addressed a reported concern that the Hot Spring grenade mod would continue to heal players after the Area of Effect ended

Players entering Arms Race will now start with a full-heal

Skill points gained during Arm Race have been changed to update without the need for a Save/Quit

Updated the mini-map to follow party member’s locations while in spectator mode

Made a change to the timer bar in Arms Race to correctly show the amount of time remaining during the “Kill Heavyweight Harker” objective

Mission weapons will no longer stay in a player’s inventory during Arms Race

Addressed a reported concern that action skills would not properly unlock while in Arms Race when a level one character gained a level

Hotfixes

Activates the Clear Skies Arms Race Mini-Event until January 28 at 8:59 AM PT

Gear Adjustments

Baby Maker

Increased weapon damage and fire rate

Sledge’s Shotgun

Increased weapon damage

Scorpio

Increased weapon damage

BearCat