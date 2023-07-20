Borderlands movie now has a release date, and it’s not too far off

Borderlands is one of those special FPS games that never quite leaves your mind once you’ve played through it. From its quirky cast of characters to its action-packed story, Borderlands has kept many of us hooked throughout the years. The iconic game announced that it would be hitting the big screen eventually with a film starring multiple renowned actors such as Jack Black and Kevin Hart, but no release date had been specified. After months of speculation though, we now know that the movie will launch in theaters next year.

The Borderlands film has now been given a release date of Friday, August 9, 2024. That means that in just one year, we will get to see Jack Black take on the role of snarky robot Claptrap. We will also watch Kevin Hart star as Roland, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Bobby Lee as Larry, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis. The list of well-known celebrities acting in the film goes on, with these just being some character highlights.

When it comes to video game movies, everyone feels a bit differently. Some people love the idea of their favorite characters making it to the cinema while others dread the possibility of the film flopping. Borderlands has a solid cast lined up for itself, though, and I’m personally very excited to see where they take the witty humor we all know and love from the classic RPG. Thankfully, 2024 isn’t too far off.

