Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War players will keep progress from leaked crossbow, Treyarch confirms

Some Call of Duty players found themselves with an unexpected new crossbow this week, after it was released early. Activision has removed the weapon, but anyone who used it in the FPS games will keep their progress when it officially comes out.

On March 18, players in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War were able to buy or unlock the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow in the multiplayer games. In Warzone, a bundle for the long-range weapon was selling for 1200 COD points, £10 or $15 thereabouts, and in Black Ops Cold War, it was held behind a challenge to get a certain amount of one shot, one kill medals. It wasn’t playable in Warzone, but once unlocked, it could be used in Cold War and Zombies, and many players got it in both.

Activision was quick to roll back the gun, announcing that “Refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the Store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date.” However, at this point, the plan was for progress to be reset. “I was informed that progress will not carry over,” Josh Torres, community manager at Treyarch, tweeted. “We’re issuing a reset of the weapon and its progress to accounts.”

Treyarch has now doubled back on that decision, revealing that camo progress from the R1 Shadowhunter will reamin intact. “Players who previously unlocked the R1 Shadowhunter will retain their camo progress,” reads the entry on the public roadmap. Anyone who unlocked it through the challenged will be knocked back by one, meaning they’ll have 14 of the 15 achievements earned when it becomes properly available.

Refunds will be processed as normal.

Due to some technical limitations, players who unlocked the R1 Shadowhunter via challenges will be set to 14 / 15 completions as a compromise. Players who began the unlock challenge, but didn’t complete it, will keep their progress. Players who earned camos will keep them. — Josh Torres (@FoxhoundFPS) March 20, 2021



Here’s a clip of the crossbow in action:

