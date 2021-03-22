Call of Duty: Cold War’s crossbow returns for real this week

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War’s new crossbow, which some players got an early taste of when it was accidentally released early, will arrive officially this week. The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow will be unlockable (for real this time) in the FPS game after this week’s update set for March 24.

You have two ways to get your hands on the crossbow. You can buy it outright as part of the Archaic Range bundle, which will become available in the store March 24. Alternatively, you can earn it by completing an in-game challenge: using a weapon with no attachments, get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 different matches. The idea seems to be that to earn the crossbow, you’ll first have to demonstrate that you don’t really need it.

Players have, of course, already been able to take the Shadowhunter out for a spin: the bundle and challenge were accidentally made available March 18, prompting Activision to scramble to reverse the error. In the end, the company decided to allow players to keep a maximum of 14 of the required 15 matches toward the unlock, while players who purchased the bundle with COD points were issued refunds. Players who unlocked camos to use with the crossbow got to keep those.

Activision has more information about what to expect this week on the Call of Duty blog, and says it’ll have a more detailed rundown on the R1 Shadowhunter posted there later this week.