Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War scorestreaks explained

Black Ops is back and so are scorestreaks. For all you history buffs out there, Killstreaks and scorestreaks have been in the series since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare launched back in 2007, and it’s fair to say they played a significant role in catapulting the series into the mainstream. There have been some pretty significant tweaks to how this system works over the years, but Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War looks set to make the biggest change we’ve seen yet.

Instead of streaks only lasting for as long as you remain alive, Black Ops Cold War is going to allow you to keep your streak going no matter how many times you die. The caveat here is that scorestreaks are very, very pricey now so they’re almost impossible to get if you’re dying all of the time. You’ll now earn ‘bonus’ scorestreak points based on the number of consecutive eliminations you get, so going on killstreaks is still – ironically – crucial to earning scorestreaks.

Join us as we go through all of the scorestreaks we know about so far and how much they each cost.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War scorestreaks

Here are all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War scorestreaks:

RC-XD (600 points)

Spy Plane (800 points)

Artillery Strike (1,900 points)

Napalm Strike (2,400 points)

Air Patrol (2,750 points)

War Machine (3,150 points)

Attack Chopper (3,750 points)

Chopper Gunner (6,000 points)

How do you earn scorestreak points

As these are scorestreaks, you can earn points in a number of ways. A kill is worth 50 points in standard modes, with more points awarded for situations like getting a kill while defending a flag.

Streak bonuses are rewards for getting consecutive kills. So, after getting your second kill in a single life you’ll earn 50 points and a bonus of 50 points. Your third kill will up the bonus to 100, then 150 at four kills, and so on. There is a bigger leap up to a bonus of 450 points after hitting your fifth consecutive kill. For this reason, it’s still incredibly important to be hitting those higher consecutive kill counts or you will still be nowhere near the high-end scorestreaks in a standard multiplayer match.