Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War wildcards guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War wildcards have been revealed off the back of some leaked multiplayer gameplay footage. That means it’s time for us to roll our sleeves up and figure out how they slot into Cold War’s create-a-class system – we’ve already put the first Black Ops Cold War field upgrade under our microscope.

Wildcards have featured in every Black Ops game since BLOPS 2, as well as Raven Software’s Advanced Warfare, and offer a little more class flexibility than other create-a-class formats by allowing you to equip two perks from the same perk type, equip extra lethals, and even equip two secondary weapons instead of a primary. Most of the benefits these wildcards grant have existed in other guises before, typically as perks, but wildcards have allowed for some more extreme build options. While we only have two wildcards shown in a short snippet of leaked multiplayer gameplay, it looks as if a number of wildcards are returning.

While the footage we’re looking at is in an alpha state, there are a few significant differences to how wildcards work in Black Ops Cold War. So join us as we look at the two wildcards that appear in the footage, and explore how they fold into Call of Duty Cold War’s wider create-a-class system.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War wildcards

The first wildcard we see is Greed.

In previous Call of Duty games, the Greed wildcard has come in three flavours: Greed I, Greed II, and Greed III. These numbers refer to the three perk trees, with Greed I allowing you to equip two perks from the first perk tree.

The leaked multiplayer footage, however, shows simply ‘Greed’ in the players class loadout, and they have six Call of Duty Cold War perks instead of the standard three. To confirm this isn’t a general change to loadouts in Black Ops Cold War, the next loadout we see that features a different wildcard only has three perks. The suggestion is that the Greed wildcard will allow you to pick two perks from every perk tree, which already sounds quite powerful. It could also be that these perks are tied to score or killstreaks, so you will unlock them as you gain kills per life.

The second wildcard we see is Danger Close.

In previous Call of Duty games, Danger Close has appeared both as a perk and a wildcard. In its wildcard form it allows the player to have two lethal pieces of equipment. However, in the leaked loadout we can clearly see that the class has both 2x frag grenades and 2x stun grenades. There was a wildcard in previous Black ops games called Tactician, so perhaps Treyarch and Raven Software are combining the two to make these even more important.

Wildcards were not a particularly popular or integral part of most Call of Duty classes, so it looks like Treyarch are looking to make these a more important aspect of create-a-class for Black Ops Cold War.