Call of Duty Zombies – Mauer der Toten wonder weapon guide

Want to unlock the new Call of Duty Cold War Zombies wonder weapon in the new Mauer der Toten map? The wonder weapons in Cold War so far have been incredibly powerful, and the CRBR-S (Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater-Standard) is no exception. This sci-fi pistol at its base level can deal huge amounts of damage, and you can take things even further by upgrading the weapon.

To upgrade the CRBR-S, all you need to do is kill zombies until one of them drops a Swarm Mod Kit. Once you pick up this item, the pistol transforms into the CRBR-S Seeker, a heat-seeking gun with bullets that automatically track the closest enemy. Upgrading it a second time unlocks the CRBR-S Enlightenment, essentially a laser gun. Finally, the CRBR-S Quintessence gives you a shotgun with an incredibly wide burst range.

The best part about upgrading the CRBR-S is that once your ammo runs out, the weapon downgrades to the previous version, complete with fully stocked ammo. With the amount of upgrade items on the floor, once you pick up the CRBR-S you don’t need to put it down as your ammo constantly replenishes. Here’s how you can unlock the Mauer der Toten wonder weapon in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies.

Where to find the Mauer Der Toten Wonder Weapon

In order to access the wonder weapon, we need to build Klaus. This requires you to have already activated the Pack-A-Punch machine by switching on the electricity in the Power Room. Once you have access to the machine, purchase the Brain Rot upgrade for your weapon. Head to the Korber Rooftop and find the door that gives you access to the building. Run through the building until you reach Hotel Room 305.

The door should be boarded up with wooden planks – shoot a zombie with your Brain Rotted gun to have it tear the boards down. Look at the rotting corpse on the bed to find Agent Jack; grab the Robotic Hands from around his neck. Head back to the Pack-A-Punch machine and wait for wave ten. Once you’ve managed to take down the Krasny Saldat zombie, pick up the Battery and run back to Klaus at the Safe House. Interact with Klaus to bring him back to life.

Find the Switch Control Room and command Klaus to open the locker next to the giant hole in the wall. The locker contains a blacklight, allowing you to spot secret messages hidden on the walls. Take a look at the zero painted just above the locker – you’re on the lookout for the numbers one, two, and three written in this style. The numbers are unique to you and they are placed anywhere within the walls of this building. Be sure to write these numbers down as the game doesn’t keep track of them.

Run towards the Garment Factory to find number one. Number two is located in the Service Passage area next to the yellow stairs, and the last number can be found in the Grocery Store. Go back to Hotel Room 305 to find the safe next to the chest of drawers. Input your unique numbers to find the CRBR-S. This method is the only guaranteed way of unlocking the wonder weapon by wave ten.

And that’s everything you need to unlock the Mauer der Toten wonder weapon. Looking for a gaming experience like Cold War’s Zombie mode? Take a look at our best zombies games list which highlights some of the greatest undead games around. If you fancy a bit of Warzone after your zombies sesh, head on over to our best Warzone loadout drop guide to find out which weapons you should bring to ‘80s Verdansk. We also have guides on the best Warzone guns and the mysterious Warzone red doors that are littered around the map.