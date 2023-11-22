New Call of Duty Black Ops is set during the Gulf War, leaks claim

Call of Duty is one of gaming’s most timeless series, dating back to the early 2000s with annual new releases since. Despite being over a decade old now, the CoD series remains popular among both long-time players and younger newcomers alike. Activision and Sledgehammer Games just saw the release of Modern Warfare 3, and it looks like a new Black Ops may follow suit. According to recent leaks, Treyarch is allegedly working on a brand-new Black Ops game set during the Gulf War.

One of Call of Duty‘s most popular subseries is Treyarch’s line of Black Ops entries. The FPS games are among the top-selling video games of all time, with the original 2010 Black Ops selling a whopping 26.2 million copies alone. For context, that’s over a million more copies sold than the likes of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. New leaks now allege that Treyarch has another exciting Black Ops game in the works with a 2024 release date.

According to Windows Central, “Treyarch is gearing up to show off its latest entry in the Black Ops series.” The website claims that it can confirm the new Black Ops is coming in 2024 thanks to “multiple sources familiar with Activision’s plans.” Allegedly, the upcoming CoD game takes place during the Gulf War “with a focus on the CIA.”

This could mean that the upcoming Black Ops game will focus on the 1990 conflict between Iraq and the United States, making it one of the series’ more contemporary storylines. Windows Central also notes that the game may see the return of round-based Zombies and that Activision is allegedly considering a longer early access period for players who preorder the new Black Ops.

Windows Central alleges that the Gulf War-based shooter will “lean back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech we’ve seen from Modern Warfare and some other recent Call of Duty titles.” This report follows an early leak featuring possible Black Ops concept art, with Gulf War images allegedly datamined from the Warzone mobile app.

The report also discusses the significance of Treyarch’s work on the possible upcoming Black Ops entry, explaining that if true, the alleged Gulf War project will “represent the longest development time Treyarch has ever put into a Call of Duty title it’s leading.” The studio worked on Modern Warfare 3 recently, contributing to its new player records with its work on the new CoD game’s open-world Zombies.

While you wait to learn more about the next Call of Duty game, you can check out a few of our other favorite multiplayer games to enjoy with a few friends. There are tons of shooters out there that are sure to give you and your pals a good few hours of fun. Alternatively, browse through our rundown of the best CoD campaigns, ranked in order from the worst so far to the best.

For some other Call of Duty-related content and a look at all things PC gaming, make sure and follow us on Google News for even more daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.