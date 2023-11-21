Modern Warfare 3 celebrates “historic launch” and new player records

Modern Warfare 3 recently dropped much to the delight of excited long-time Call of Duty fans and newcomers alike. Unfortunately, the new CoD entry’s launch hasn’t gone as smoothly as fans hoped it would, with mixed feedback from players. Despite its turbulent launch, it looks like Modern Warfare 3 is breaking long-standing records as Activision and Sledgehammer Games work on bug fixes, content updates, and more to improve the player experience.

Following Modern Warfare 3‘s rocky release, the FPS game‘s developer has frequently updated its community on preseason updates and what to expect from future patches. In a recent post on Twitter, the developer reveals that the CoD fanbase has set “new Modern Warfare engagement records.” The dev thanks players for a “historic launch” as after just two weeks, MW3 has “already set records.”

The dev continues its post, saying that the recent remake has overtaken previous entries in “the new Modern Warfare trilogy.” Treyarch is also thanked, as the dev says, “Congratulations to our talented colleagues at Treyarch for setting a new Modern Warfare record with MW Zombies.” The dev team describes the recently released game’s Zombies as “the most engaging third mode in MW history.”

We also learn that so far, Modern Warfare 3 has “more hours per player overall than MW 2019 and MW2.” Campaign players alone are putting in “more time” than they did in the “previous two installments,” meaning that the new game is accumulating more playtime than both Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone. To celebrate the record launch, Activision and Sledgehammer Games detail some in-game buffs.

The limited-time Modern Warfare 3 double XP event is underway, along with a new preseason update that brings big multiplayer changes and a variety of bug fixes. You can learn more about the recent patch and what it entails directly on the official Call of Duty website, where you can also find information on future updates ahead of the Season 1 release date.

