Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles are a new weapon type for the Call of Duty series, and they might even be a new favourite for some thanks to their similarity to some of the best assault rifles in the multiplayer game. While you have to fight against tougher kickback compared to most ARs, you’re rewarded with greater damage and improved range. Once we get a proper look at the new battle rifles after the Modern Warfare 2 release date, we’ll have a better idea of which Gunsmith attachments can help with that recoil, too.

There are only four of these new battle rifles available in Modern Warfare 2 at launch. While you may be more familiar with the wide variety of pre-existing assault rifles, we highly recommend you give these new rifles a try. As there aren’t many, we’ve listed and described all four below, but consider this a tier list of sorts, as you’ll find them in order from best to worst. So, starting with the Lachmann-762, here are the best Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles.

The best Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles

Lachmann-762

FTAC Recon

TAQ-V

SO-14

Lachmann-762

Muzzle: Polarfire Suppressor

Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

Stock: FT Mobile Stock

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Our best Lachmann-762 loadout helps with this gun’s recoil and handling, and it’s a great rifle at longer range, while its damage and fire rate is similar to the others in this list. As with the FTAC below, we’ve gone for the VX Pineapple Vert Grip for this reason, while the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel improves the weapon’s time-to-kill speed and recoil control.

FTAC Recon

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Dreadnaught Suppressor

Barrel: 419mm EXF

Rear grip: XTEN Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

Having been able to play with the FTAC Recon in the beta, we know this is the second best battle rifle right now. If you value damage over accuracy and range, then the FTAC Recon is for you. This is the only battle rifle to come with just ten rounds in it as standard, so you’ll only want to use it if you’re confident with your accuracy. Don’t forget to use the VX Pineapple Vert Grip which improves steadiness and hip accuracy.

TAQ-V

Taking a look at the weapon stats, and comparing it to those of the FTAC Recon, we have reason to believe this will be the star of the battle rifles – depending on attachments. While you sacrifice the most insignificant amount of handling and damage compared to the FTAC, range and – crucially – accuracy and recoil control are considerably better, while all other stats remain roughly the same. Once we get to see which attachments we can add to the TAQ-V, there’s a good chance this weapon could end up at the top of our list.

SO-14

Another new gun that wasn’t available in the beta, the SO-14 is the least manageable of the battle rifles, featuring the worst recoil control by quite some margin. It also has poor mobility and handling, all forsaken for a massively improved fire rate, though you may have to deal with massive kickback with each shot. Once we get to try it out in Gunsmith, we’ll add the best SO-14 loadout here to take advantage of that incredible fire rate.

If you’re still not sure about this new weapon type, then you can always weigh up all your options in one place with our best Modern Warfare 2 guns guide. And if you are trying out one of the battle rifles, particularly the TAQ-V, then make sure you pair it up with a good close-range weapon, perhaps one of the best shotguns or SMGs to handle enemies at every range.