Want to use the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2? For most players, assault rifles are the go-to weapon type in this FPS game as they can be customised to suit any playstyle. Whether you’re looking to opt for a stealthy build featuring silenced weapons that excel at close to medium range, or you want to pick off enemies from afar with rifles that can fire across a map, these guns are capable of doing exactly what you want.

With so many different assault rifles to choose from in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, it can be difficult to determine which weapon you should bring with you. Our list of the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles is here to help make this choice easier by breaking down what makes each of these weapons so special.

The best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles

Here are the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles:

M4

M16

Kastov-74u

TAQ-56

Lachmann-556

M4

The M4 is one of the most beginner friendly weapons in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to its well-rounded stats. Some weapons on this list can be difficult to control when firing from a distance, or they might feature bad mobility stats, but the M4 seems to do everything right. With its decent damage output, manageable recoil, and impressive damage range, the best M4 loadout is the perfect option for most players.

M16

We’ve seen some players dismiss the M16 due to its burst firing nature, but this weapon can become lethal when using the right set of attachments. Using the best M16 loadout, you can give this gun the potential to kill with a single burst of bullets. We’ve improved the damage range on our loadout to ensure the M16 is capable of taking down targets from great distances.

Kastov-74u

Featuring the base components of an AK-47, it’s no surprise that the Kastov-74u is one of the strongest assault rifles on this list. The Kastov-74u is so special due to its SMG-like qualities, giving players access to an assault rifle that has the mobility of a submachine gun. Make sure you equip this weapon on close-quarters maps to get the most out of the best Kastov-74u loadout.

TAQ-56

It’s difficult to judge the TAQ-56 as it was one of the few weapons in the beta that players couldn’t use attachments on. That being said, this assault rifle is surprisingly powerful and can pick off enemies from medium range with ease. We wouldn’t be shocked if the TAQ-56 made its way up the tier list once we’ve been able to create a strong loadout for it. One of the first things we’d look to do is improve the weapon’s recoil control as the gun kicks far too much for our liking.

Lachmann-556

Ever used the M4 and wished it could land shots from further away? Just switch to the Lachmann-556 to have your prayers answered. This assault rifle sacrifices mobility for accuracy stats, making it a real threat when you can spot enemies in the distance. You won’t be able to sprint out of the way if someone manages to sneak up behind you, so you may want to equip a shotgun or SMG for these situations.

Don’t forget, your assault rifle expertise will help you earn different weapons and attachments with the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system, so don’t forget to check out our best sniper rifles and best battle rifles guides to experience two unique weapon types, while our guides to the best SMGs and the best shotguns will kit you out for close-quarters combat situations. Alternatively, look to the best LMGs if you have an adverse reaction to reloading.