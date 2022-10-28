The best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Excited to try out the Modern Warfare 2 best FTAC Recon loadout? If you managed to get your hands on the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, the FTAC Recon is one of the best guns available at the start of the FPS game as it can be fully equipped with attachments from the get-go. This gives you the opportunity to increase its magazine size and improve the battle rifle in a number of key areas.

The FTAC Recon’s limited number of bullets make this weapon difficult to recommend for beginners, but the incredible fire power can be devastating in the right hands. If you aren’t as confident in your abilities, you may want to play tactically by avoiding being caught out by the enemy team.

Best FTAC Recon loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 FTAC Recon loadout is:

Magazine : 15 Round Mag

: 15 Round Mag Barrel : Bull Rider 16.5”

: Bull Rider 16.5” Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Grip: Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Arguably the most important attachment of the entire build is the 15 Round Mag which extends the number of bullets in each magazine. Remember, the stock FTAC Recon only comes with ten bullets in each clip, so this is a huge improvement even if it doesn’t look that impressive on paper. This attachment does come with some big downsides, including multiple hits to the weapon’s mobility in the form of movement speed, aim down sight speed, reload quickness, and sprint to fire speed.

As is the case with the best Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles, the FTAC Recon benefits from upgrades to its time to kill speed. This is where the Bull Rider 16.5” barrel comes in, improving the bullet velocity, recoil control, and damage range to give this weapon the ability to kill faster and further than before. Just like the magazine, this does negatively impact the FTAC’s mobility, slowing its movement speed, aim down sight speed, and hip recoil control.

Equip the Sakin ZX Grip to boost your recoil control, ensuring your shots remain accurate when firing off multiple bursts at range. The grip hurts the FTAC’s aiming stability, but it’s not enough that you can feel it during combat. For the underbarrel, we’ve gone for the Edge-47 Grip to improve the gun’s recoil stabilisation and aiming idle stability. There’s a slight nerf to the aim down sight speed, but again, this isn’t something you should notice in-game. Finally, the Cronen Mini Pro is perfect for this build as it provides clean optics when lining up shots.

And that’s all you need to build the best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you like to show off your CoD skills on the battlefield, you may want to check out our Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges guide to get the low down on these unique, unlockable skins. Don’t forget to read our best Modern Warfare 2 guns guide to find your next weapon.