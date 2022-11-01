The best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Looking for the best LA-B 330 loadout for Modern Warfare 2? With so many attachments to choose from it can be all too easy to accidentally ruin one of the best sniper rifles just by kitting out in the wrong way. There’s a completely different set of considerations you should keep in mind for sniping in this multiplayer game, with stats like aiming stability, chamber speed, and aim down sight speeds making the crucial difference in 1v1s.

So, what attachments make the best LA-B 330 loadout for Modern Warfare 2? As this is a fully fledged sniper – unlike our top SP-R 208 loadout – you get a sniper scope by default, which frees up one more attachment. You’ll want to spec for mobility, fire rate, and aiming stability to get the most out of this bolt-action behemoth in the FPS game.

We’ve also added a couple of alternative spec at the bottom in case you want a slightly different feel for your LA-B 330.

Best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best LA-B 330 Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

SZ 1MW PEQ Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Barrel: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Comb: Aim-Assist 406

The stock and comb are all about increasing the LA-B 330’s mobility, the bolt means faster follow-up shots, and the laser improves your aiming stability – that last bit is very important as it affects how accurately you scope in. The barrel is the only contentious addition as many will opt for the even shorter and more mobile 16″ ZLR Executor 80 Barrel. We’ve picked the Bryson as it delivers many of the same mobility improvements but maintains a decent damage range – you don’t want to lose that one-shot kill potential at any range.

If you want a suppressor then you’re going to have to make some whopping sacrifices to the sniper’s handling. In our opinion, it’s not a worthwhile tradeoff as the new radar system in Modern Warfare 2 means you’re unsuppressed shots won’t show up on the minimap under standard conditions. If it’s essential, then we would choose the FTAC Reaper, swap the barrel for the 23.5″ Fluted R-67, and lose the bolt for the ZLR T70 Pad Extension stock – this build has exceptional damage at range and good bullet velocity while being just about quick enough to use in CQC scenarios.

And that’s our best LA-B 330 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Check out our rundown of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns or our MW2 perks guide in case you’re wondering what to pair this sniper with.