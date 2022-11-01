The best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

We may not be back in the glory days of quickscoping, but we’re getting pretty close to it with our best SP-R 208 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. While there are plenty of ways to trim the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 back to their barest forms, we’re keeping the long-range scope on our build so it can be used effectively at all ranges. Unless we get a Kar-98k or something similar when the Season 1 release date rolls around, this is the best alternative in the FPS game right now.

So, exactly why are Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 208 loadouts so popular right now? The marksman rifle is one of the earliest you unlock in the game, but it’s also mighty right out of the box: good iron sights, one-shot kill to the upper body at most ranges, and very fast aim down sight speeds for a bolt-action rifle. Provided you can land your shots, it’s easily one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Our SP-R 208 loadout adds a scope to make it feel like a true quickscoper’s gun, while also trimming down the weight to make it as mobile as possible. Expect some severe damage dropoff at long-range, but most fights you take in this multiplayer game will be relatively up close.

Best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best SP-R 208 Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

12.5″ Carbon Barrel Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Comb: Aim-Assist 406

If you want to build for speed and handling then this is pretty much the only way to go for the SP-R 208 unless you want to forego the scope and try a canted laser or suppressor instead.

The SP-X 80 6.6X is the only sniper-style scope with a magnification that’s usable in core multiplayer maps, the FSS ST87 Bolt will make missed shots far less punishing and make it easier to take on multiple enemies. Meanwhile, the ZRL T70 Pad Extension, 12.5″ Carbon Barrel, and Aim-Assist 406 comb all shave enough weight off the SP-R 208 so you can sprint around at lightning speeds.

You might want to consider swapping the comb out for a suppressor like the Polarfire-S, which will make it a little slower but extend the damage range to compensate for the shorter barrel, but this marksman rifle will deliver pretty consistent one-shot kills provided you don’t try to hold long angles. The canted laser sight, which lets you effectively hip-fire with 100% accuracy, is pretty popular too, but it’s nowhere near as satisfying as a quickscope.

And there’s our best SP-R 208 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. We’ve got plenty more builds to check out, including the best SP-X 80 loadout, best M16 loadout, and best Kastov 762 loadout. We expect they’ll all behave very differently when the Warzone 2 release date rolls around, so check back then for fresh loadouts.