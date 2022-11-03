Using the best Modern Warfare 2 Sakin MG38 loadout gives you an LMG that excels in those mid-range skirmishes, with immense stopping power and fairly controllable recoil. This loadout will tighten up the recoil spread, stabilise your aiming, and reduce the overall weight of the weapon to make it competitive in the FPS game.

The Sakin MG38 is a hulking great beast of a gun, best used for methodical sweeps of the map and holding angles, rather than aggressively pushing your enemies. With the deep ammo reserves – also found in some of the other best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2 – you’ll be able to set up a defensive position and hold it with ease in one of the many objective-based game modes.

The best Sakin MG38 loadout attachments

The best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is:

Underbarrel: Sakin Side Grip

Sakin Side Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

With the changes to the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith, we really want to be focusing on adding attributes to the Sakin MG38, creating a net positive change with the attachments. Each of the barrel and muzzle attachments adds time to the ADS speed, so we’re going to avoid those and focus on reducing the weight of the gun, and stabilising your aim, so it’s easier to land those shots.

The Sakin Side Grip has zero cons, but has the positive of increasing aiming idle stability and aim walking steadiness, so if you’re fortifying a defensive position, you can keep your angle secure without too much sway.

Adding a laser may seem like you’re giving away your position for free, and sometimes that can be a dealbreaker when playing something like Search and Destroy, but the FSS OLE-V Laser adds ADS speed, stability, and sprint to fire speed, so the positives in this instance far outweigh the negative.

The Cheetah STM Stock is another lightweight option for the body of the LMG, increasing both aim walking speed, and sprint speed, with only a slight hit to aiming stability. The Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap also serves a similar purpose, increasing your sprint to fire speed and ADS speed.

There you have the best Modern Warfare 2 Sakin MG38 loadout, an intensely lethal option for the more methodical player. If you’re looking for a more gung-ho setup, we have the best shotgun loadouts here, which, if you’re running overkill, go great with one of the best assault rifles for that perfect mix of close to mid-range effectiveness.