The best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 are devastating in the right hands. Not only are they capable of decimating anything in the FPS game, but on occasion, you’ll be able to down an opponent from what is, frankly, an unsettlingly long range. Shotguns are perhaps the most unique primary weapon you can carry in Modern Warfare 2, as they force a playstyle upon you that may not come naturally to some, demanding you to get up close and personal with the enemy team.

Knowing which are the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 will transform you into an unstoppable force, with death the only outcome for anyone unlucky enough to meet you. There are currently four shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, and each one has its own characteristics and preferred playstyle. Generally speaking, the closer you are, the better.

The best Modern Warfare 2 shotguns

Here are the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2:

Lockwood 300

With a tighter spread and a longer damage range than the other shotguns in this list, the Lockwood 300 can absolutely dominate as long as you’re quick on the draw and can land your shots. You’re limited to two shells before having to reload, so ensure that you’re managing your space well, and don’t take on more than two enemies at a time, or you’ll be found wanting.

If you’re looking to maximise the range and damage of this shotgun, we’ve got the best Lockwood 300 loadout here.

Expedite 12

Easily the best all-rounder of the bunch, the Expedite 12 shares some of the stopping power and range of the Lockwood 300, but with an eight-shell capacity. The recoil leans a little on the heavy side, so if you’re taking on a group of opponents or cleaning a room, ensure that you’re compensating for the kick on every shot.

Bryson 800

A more modular option, the Bryson 800 can most definitely rival the range and one-shot damage of the Lockwood when augmented with the right attachments. The larger shell capacity also means you’ll be able to sustain a firefight for longer without reloading, although the pump-action nature of the receiver does make following up on missed shots more ungainly.

Bryson 890

The most utilitarian of all the shotguns on offer, the Bryson 890 has a detachable magazine, speeding up reload times massively. The magazine is paid for with greatly reduced accuracy and range, however, so you’ll have to add attachments that reduce the spread of your shots, or ensure that you’re nose-to-nose with your opponent before pulling the trigger.

There you have the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, superb additions to your loadout if you're planning on running your enemies down, or as a solid backup if you're running the overkill perk.