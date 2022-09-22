Modern Warfare 2 beta preload is broken for some Call of Duty players

Modern Warfare 2 beta preload is causing problems for some Call of Duty players attempting to install the Activision and Infinity Ward FPS via Battlenet and Steam, as the PC beta launches today, September 22.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has been available for Playstation users since September 16, but is scheduled to expand to PC and Xbox players who have pre-ordered the game on September 22, beginning at 10AM PST. Though the exact size of the beta for PC has not been revealed, on PS5 it is 25GB, and on PS4 35GB, so is likely to be similarly hefty on Battlenet and Steam, too. Preload for the beta was made available on September 20, but some Call of Duty fans have reported that, despite pre-purchasing Modern Warfare 2, it has not been made available on Battlenet or Steam for early loading.

“I pre-purchased MW2 last night so that I could preload the beta,” writes one CoD fan. “It is not showing up as one of my games in the Battlenet launcher so I am unable to preload the beta. When I go to the MW2 page in the shop and attempt to repurchase it, it says I already own it. It even shows up in my recent transactions on my account and through my bank. I submitted a ticket but all they said was to wait until the game actually releases to try installing it, but as you probably know, the PC beta begins on Thursday.”

“I am having the same issue as above,” reports another player. “The game is not showing in my library even though it says I own it on the store page. I have opened a support ticket and all they did was tell me to contact Activision and said my ‘code’ would work tomorrow.”

Other players have suggested a variety of possible fixes, including uninstalling and reinstalling the Battlenet launcher, or clicking the plus symbol at the top of the Battlenet game bar to add Modern Warfare 2 to “favourites”, which in some cases may grant access to the preload option. However, this does not seem to work in all instances. “I do not even have the option to add it to favourites,” replies one player. “It is not listed in My Games. It is not an option in favourites, but it shows I own it when trying to pre-purchase it.”

Users who have bought Modern Warfare 2 on Steam also report a similar issue. “Same here,” writes one, responding to other players’ concerns about not being able to preload. “Weird thing, I can see the Steam page for it and if I actually pre-ordered there. I assumed there would be no problem.”

PCGamesN has contacted Activision Blizzard with regards to this issue and will update this story with any information it provides.

If you’re hoping to jump into the Modern Warfare 2 beta yourself, make sure to check out our guide to the new gunsmith system. You might also want to check the full Modern Warfare 2 system requirements or bag yourself the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout, to help rack up those killstreaks.