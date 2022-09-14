Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements for the upcoming public beta have arrived, and they won’t leave your gaming PC battle-worn. In fact, you’ll be able to run the futuristic FPS game spin-off using a GPU from seven years ago, so you won’t have to grab one of those fancy RTX 4000 graphics cards when they arrive.

According to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements, the public beta will run on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 – an entry-level GPU that rolled up back in 2015. To boost fps at higher resolutions, you’ll want to play using the best graphics card available to you, but even Infinity Ward’s recommended requirements list a GTX 1060.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3570

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 VRAM 2GB 6GB Storage 25GB 25GB

In terms of CPU, you’ll need to equip your gaming PC with an Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU to meet minimum specs. Naturally, the developer recommends using something a tad newer, like the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, but any decent chip from the past decade will likely do the trick.

Modern Warfare 2’s gaming RAM demands aren’t rambunctious, as they fall in line with most of the best PC games released today. If your rig is rocking more than 8GB, getting your Call of Duty boots on shouldn’t be a problem, but bumping things up to 16GB will help improve the experience.

Call of Duty Steam download files traditionally take up a lot of storage space, as the likes of Warzone demands a whopping 85GB. Thankfully, the open beta follows avoids the sins of its multiplayer counterpart, as the game requires a lower 25GB. We’d still recommend kitting out your rig with the best SSD for gaming, but at least you won’t have to play metaphorical Tetris with your drive contents.

Is Modern Warfare 2 coming to Steam Deck?

Valve hasn’t confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam Deck compatibility, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on the cards. While there’s a chance that anti-cheat methods, additional account log-in pages, and other shenanigans will render the final release Unsupported, predecessors like Infinite Warfare are marked as Verified.

