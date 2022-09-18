Modern Warfare 2 Formula 1 map appears to have vanished

All official posts about a Modern Warfare 2 Formula 1 map in the FPS game appear to have been scrubbed from the internet, after the Call of Duty game’s current beta was also supposed to let players give the racetrack map a go before the multiplayer game releases next month.

We’ve reached out to Activision for comment on why all mention of the Formula 1 map on official channels has been removed, and will update this story if we receive a response.

Called Marina Bay Grand Prix, the Modern Warfare 2 map is directly inspired by the Singapore Formula 1 track, and it would feature cars racing in real time while players have their matches online.

It’s unclear if the map will appear at all in Modern Warfare 2 at this point, and the reason for the complete wiping of any and all details remains unknown as well.

The removal of the Modern Warfare 2 Formula 1 map comes while the multiplayer beta for the game is underway ahead of next month’s full release. September 16 to 20 sees the PlayStation exclusive beta period, with September 22 to 26 seeing the beta to come to all platforms, including PC.

Some players of the Modern Warfare 2 beta also think the game is moving too fast, as the time to kill has been made much quicker than 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. Infinity Ward is also currently looking for feedback from players during the beta period, so this gameplay decision could change with the full release on October 28.

If you want more details about the pre-release availability of the newest Call of Duty game, we have even more information about the Modern Warfare 2 beta release date right here. There are also some big changes coming to the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith system, and we’ve outlined those as well.