Where to find all of the Ghost Team targets in Modern Warfare 2

Knowing where to find all of the Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Team targets will help you unlock the Practice Makes Perfect achievement, but hitting every target in the practice area isn’t as easy as it may seem, mainly due to the fact that the campaign mission takes a turn, and there’s a tank hell-bent on taking you down.

There are 33 targets littered around the practice area in this FPS game, reminiscent of the tutorial mission S.S.D.D from the original Modern Warfare 2. These are wooden cutouts of enemy soldiers, and when hit, either with your weapon or a melee attack, they ping and fall over.

Ghost Team target locations

You must find and topple all 33 of these targets in the practice area in order to unlock the Practice Makes Perfect achievement, and while most of the cutouts are easy to find, some are hidden away in between vehicles and on rooftops.

As you begin the boss battle, make your way clockwise around the arena. The first four targets are clearly visible around the destroyed cars, and another is on top of a metal container. Carrying on around the edge of the practice area, there is a target outside of a metal container, with another perched next to a wooden barricade.

Again, proceeding clockwise around the edge, you’ll see two more targets inside and on top of a series of cement blocks, with an additional target just outside of the wooden shotgun range at the back of the arena.

Once you’ve cleared the edge of the map, it’s time to explore the four buildings located in the centre of the practice arena. Each building houses multiple targets, which can be located just outside the walls, on the ground floor, or on the roof. The first three buildings, again going clockwise around the arena, house five targets, with the final building containing eight.

The key here is to be as methodical as you can, as the targets are easy to miss, especially when you’re being peppered by the tank. Even on the easiest difficulty, it can kill you in a few hits, so take your time and sweep the outside edges thoroughly before tackling each building individually.

If you’re currently achievement-hunting in the campaign, here’s how to kill the enemy in the porta-potty in Modern Warfare 2 – it’s not a glamourous job, but someone has to do it. If you’ve toppled the targets and completed the campaign, but are still wondering what it was all about, this Modern Warfare 2 ending explained should clear things up.