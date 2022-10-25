Modern Warfare 2 achievements and trophies list

Unlocking all of the Modern Warfare 2 achievements – or trophies if you’re on PS5 – is no mean feat, because it requires dedication, skill, and a little bit of information. It’s only once the credits roll in the Call of Duty campaign that the real work begins. Getting every achievement the first time around, at least without a guide, is nearly impossible, so we’re here to give you a helping hand.

The achievements in Modern Warfare 2 range from being a ghost, eliminating enemies before they know you’re there, to playing ‘the floor is lava’ on the deck of a ship. Luckily, we have every single achievement in Modern Warfare 2, its description, and where available, a walkthrough to help you complete it.

Modern Warfare 2 achievements list

Crocodile : Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’.

: Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’. Must be Wind : Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons.

: Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons. Gunless : Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun.

: Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun. Test Drive : Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’.

: Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’. Ghost-in-Training : Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm.

: Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm. Don’t Touch The Deck! : In ‘Dark Water’ advance 90 metres towards the front of the ship without touching the deck.

: In ‘Dark Water’ advance 90 metres towards the front of the ship without touching the deck. Keeping This One : Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack.

: Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack. Gentleman Thief : Open three safes in the campaign – our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 safe codes will let you complete this with ease.

: Open three safes in the campaign – our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 safe codes will let you complete this with ease. Wall Of Duty : Kill three enemies with the riot shield.

: Kill three enemies with the riot shield. Daredevil : While affected by a flashbang, kill two enemies.

: While affected by a flashbang, kill two enemies. Practice Makes Perfect : Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’ – check out our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Team targets to learn where to find them all.

: Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’ – check out our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Team targets to learn where to find them all. A Crappy Way To Die : Kill the enemy in the porta-potty, which we have a guide for too if you don’t know where to find this vulnerable foe.

: Kill the enemy in the porta-potty, which we have a guide for too if you don’t know where to find this vulnerable foe. Nessie : Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’.

: Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’. No Time To Lose : Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes.

: Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes. Backpack Guy : Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a molotov, semtex and frag in ‘Prison Break’.

: Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a molotov, semtex and frag in ‘Prison Break’. Cutting Heads Off Snakes : Finish all campaign missions on veteran or realism difficulty.

: Finish all campaign missions on veteran or realism difficulty. Time For Pints : Finish the campaign on any difficulty.

: Finish the campaign on any difficulty. Nobody Was There : Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’.

: Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’. Night Fight : Earn three stars in ‘Low Profile’.

: Earn three stars in ‘Low Profile’. Hellride : Earn three stars in ‘Denied Area’.

: Earn three stars in ‘Denied Area’. Kings Of The Mountain : Earn three stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’.

: Earn three stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’. Going Dark : Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms.

: Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms. Only The Beginning : Earn at least one star in co-op.

: Earn at least one star in co-op. Full SSE: Find 20 intel fragments in co-op.

That’s the full list of every achievement in Modern Warfare 2. Don’t forget to check out our individual guides for specific achievements if we have them, because they’ll help you know exactly what you need to do and where you need to go.

If you managed to get through the campaign, but are still wondering what it was all about, we’ve got your back with the ending explained here. Once you’ve unlocked every achievement, it’s time to turn your attention to multiplayer, we’ve got all the Modern Warfare 2 modes so you can prepare for the multiplayer release.