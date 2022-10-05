Modern Warfare 2 map leak suggests “greatest hits” of Call of Duty

A prominent Call of Duty leaker has suggested that a Modern Warfare 2 map DLC filled with the “greatest hits” of the series’ multiplayer maps, including remastered versions of maps from 2009’s original Modern Warfare 2 FPS game, could be on the way in this year’s shooter entry.

This Modern Warfare 2 map DLC news comes from Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who updates a story from September where they claim a “trustworthy source” told them that Modern Warfare 2 map DLC was coming from developer Infinity Ward that would include all, or almost all, of the multiplayer maps from the 2009 original.

Now, TheGhostOfHope says the maps will be part of a “paid ‘greatest hits map pack’ [that] is in development” for the multiplayer game. This could also include maps from Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games, according to the leaker.

Apparently the release will coincide with and be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty, and will be released during the second year of the game’s support – so between late 2023 and 2024.

Modern Warfare 2 map DLC definitely isn’t out of the question, with almost every Call of Duty release coming with map packs that keep sales and play time flowing past the initial release window.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, as TheGhostOfHope is a leaker and not an official source. That said they were correct about the upcoming DMZ mode for Modern Warfare 2, which could some lend legitimacy to these claims.

In our breakdown on the Modern Warfare 2 release date, DMZ mode, maps, and more, we talk about how TheGhostOfHope outlined the DMZ mode months before September’s official Call of Duty Next event revealed it. Touted as an “all-new sandbox experience” DMZ will release alongside Warzone 2.0 this November, and it’ll use the same map and work like Escape From Tarkov. You’ll drop in, fight clusters of AI opponents and other players, and attempt some objectives before extracting with your loot.

You can check out TheGhostOfHope’s tweet and account for more.

Fancy bringing yourself up to speed with modern Warfare 2 ahead of the full release later this month? Well we’ve got you covered with the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, a guide to the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith, and everything else you need to know about the FPS game’s meta following the beta.