Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially announced

It’s official – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming from Infinity Ward. A direct sequel to the 2019 reboot Modern Warfare had been rumoured since last year, and publisher Activision Blizzard confirmed it in a financial report earlier this week. Now, developer Infinity Ward has unveiled the new game’s logo and the expected title of Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward unveiled the logo in a tweet, with a stylised white ‘M’ and ‘W’ on the sides and a green Roman numeral ‘II’ in the middle. (People quickly noted that it looks a lot like the Nine Inch Nails logo.) Before you think the title ‘Modern Warfare II’ would make for an easy distinction from 2009’s ‘Modern Warfare 2’, the studio also used the hashtag ‘ModernWarfare2’. We’re doomed to confusing reboot titles forever, it seems.

In its financial report this week, Activision Blizzard said that “development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is proceeding very well.” Modern Warfare 2 is set to “be the most advanced experience in franchise history,” whatever that means, and Infinity Ward is also building a fresh Warzone “from the ground-up alongside the premium game,” with “groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year.”

Expect to hear much more on both of Infinity Ward’s new projects soon.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

For more FPS games, you can follow that link.