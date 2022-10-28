How to get the Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camo

The Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camo is one of two new mastery camos introduced with the new FPS game in the series. Alongside the Orion camo, Polyatomic is what you’ll need to kit your weapons out with the best looking skins in the game, and on your way to earning Orion, you’ll need to unlock Polyatomic on more than just a few weapons.

Modern Warfare 2 has revamped camo challenges compared to previous games in the series. It’s much easier to earn Gold and Platinum camos on guns now, and while there’s still a lot of grinding to do in order to earn Polyatomic, the method of doing so has completely changed. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camo.

Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camo unlock details

Before you can even think about unlocking Polyatomic on your weapon of choice, you need to ensure you’ve unlocked both Gold and Platinum camos. Gold becomes available as soon as you’ve completed all four of the base camo challenges for a particular weapon, which aren’t particularly difficult or strenuous.

Platinum is then unlocked by obtaining Gold camo on a specific number of weapons in that category. For example, for the Platinum camo on the best assault rifles, you must earn Gold camo on eight assault rifles first. This is because there are eight assault rifles in the game on launch, however if you’re completing this later down the line when more guns have been added to the game post-launch, you can include one of those and skip one of the launch weapons, as long as you’ve acquired Gold camo on eight guns in total.

Then, once you’ve achieved Platinum camo on a total of 51 weapons – since there are 51 guns in the game on launch – you can tackle the Polyatomic weapon challenges. These are specific per weapon category and as it stands, we don’t have the exact details on how to unlock Polyatomic for each weapon, because the game hasn’t been out long enough for us to reach that point. What we do know, however, is that the challenges for each category will be different – you won’t be expected to do the same with the Fennec 45 SMG as you would with the MCPR-300 sniper rifle, for example.

That’s everything on the Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camo. While you’re grinding, make sure you understand how the gunsmith system works in this game, along with the prestige mechanics, because they’re both slightly different to last time out.