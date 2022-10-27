Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges explained

Completing all of the Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges will be the ultimate test for anyone playing the latest Call of Duty game. The end goal is to unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, but along the way you’ll nab yourself a bunch of other weapon camos that will kit your gun out nicely in the FPS game.

The question is, what are the changes to the Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges compared to previous games? What is immediately apparent is that it’s much easier to unlock the better camos this time, so you shouldn’t have to painstakingly grind out hundreds of kills in very specific scenarios. Here’s what we know about the Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges so far.

How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges

Each base weapon now has just four camo challenges. The first is available as soon as you unlock the weapon and is based around a certain amount of kills with that weapon – no bells and whistles attached. After that, as you level the weapon up with the Gunsmith system, you’ll unlock the other three camo challenges.

This does come with the caveat that some weapons will be different though. For example, there aren’t many different ways you can get kills with a launcher, so once you’ve completed that first challenge, you’ll have unlocked the gold camo challenges. However, a weapon like the M16 will likely have a lot more to complete because it’s such a versatile gun – if all assault rifles are the same, then we can confirm that first batch of challenges will be to get 50 kills, 10 double kills, 50 ADS kills, and 15 kills from behind, as those are the challenges for the M4.

We’ll update this as soon as we have more details on every weapon category, but until then, take a look at the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 so you know which ones you should be trying to unlock all the camos for first.