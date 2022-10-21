Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system and ranks explained

The Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system is a way for players to show off their experience in the FPS game. It serves as an unlock platform for various cosmetics. It’s been a staple of Call of Duty for years, with Infinity Ward opting for seasonal progression, rather than something that lasts the entire game cycle.

A seasonal Modern Warfare 2 Prestige cycle would mean that you rank up as usual, but instead of ‘prestiging’ and adding a permanent marker to your profile, as in previous iterations of Modern Warfare, the rank will reset with the start of each in-game season. Here are all the ways you can earn XP in order to get Prestige ranks.

How to gain Prestige ranks

When Modern Warfare 2 releases, there will be several ways for you to gain XP and climb the ranks:

Military Ranks: Gaining XP from playing multiplayer and advancing through levels 1-55 grants you various weapon platforms, multiplayer loadout items, and Spec Ops kits.

Daily Challenges: There are three daily challenges to be completed in multiplayer or Spec Ops. Completing all three will unlock a fourth, bonus, objective, which offers triple the XP of a regular challenge.

Additional Challenges: Career milestone challenges will be available for XP and cosmetic rewards. These could be something like winning matches in a specific game mode.

That’s all we know about the Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system right now. Infinity Ward has promised a detailed breakdown of all the progression systems when the game is launched, so expect this to be updated as and when we know more. If you’re currently planning your multiplayer domination, it’s a good idea to read up on all the Modern Warfare 2 perks. Also, this breakdown of all the Modern Warfare 2 maps we know about wouldn’t hurt either.