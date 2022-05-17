Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date speculation: new map and engine

Want to know more about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date? In a special briefing earlier this year, Infinity Ward confirmed their hugely successful Call of Duty battle royale game is getting a sequel. Warzone 2 looks set to be built on a new engine, with an all-new playspace and a sandbox mode, resulting in a “massive evolution of Battle Royale”.

With Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 in full swing and Activision Blizzard confirming the game reached over 100 million active players last year, Warzone 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest upcoming games in some time. There’s a lot we still don’t know about Activision Blizzard’s FPS game, including whether players have access to their arsenal of weapons and operators from Warzone 1, or when the exact Warzone 2 release date is.

We’ve put together this guide with everything we know about Warzone 2, including its rumoured release date, what the next Warzone map might look like, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date speculation

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch some time in 2022, according to an official Activision Blizzard blog post back in February 2022. The publisher confirmed during their first quarter financial results that development on Warzone is “proceeding very well”. They added that their new free-to-play Warzone experience would be revealed later this year.

If you didn't watch the stream, here's what I've heard on Warzone 2. It's IW's Warzone map that is set to be a "clean slate" for Warzone and was scheduled to release in Holiday 22. "Clean slate" meaning starting again, scrapping everything like weapons, operators etc. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

Notable Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson, has stated Warzone 2 is set to be a clean slate and that Infinity Ward is going to create the map this time around. If this leak is true, players won’t be able to bring anything from the old game into Warzone 2, including operators, weapons, and loadouts.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map

Once again, Activision Blizzard has kept quiet in terms of big reveals on Warzone 2 so far. Apart from the mention that there will be a new Warzone 2 map in the special briefing, we haven’t heard anything outside of leaks from insiders.

The Warzone 2 map will heavily take inspiration from Medellin, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/3W7EOi4Kda — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 23, 2022

Another well-known Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostofHope, said the Warzone 2 map will take heavy inspiration from Medellin, Colombia. The latest Warzone map usually ties in with the current Call of Duty game’s campaign, so this might give fans a sneak peak at what they can expect from Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crossplay

Warzone Pacific used the same engine as Call of Duty Vanguard, making it easier to port over weapons and other objects like vehicles and models from the WW2 game. Activision Blizzard hasn’t revealed which platforms Warzone 2 is coming to, but we can make some educated guesses.

There’s a chance Warzone 2 may not launch on the last generation of consoles, specifically the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It’s no secret that Warzone 1’s engine has been held back by the consoles from 2013, leading to technical complications like non-adjustable field of view for console players. This change could be beneficial to PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 users as this means Warzone 2’s engine is likely going to be designed for the latest hardware.

Going back to Activision Blizzard’s first quarter financial results, the publisher highlights their future plans to “expand Warzone to the mobile platform.” The publisher has since posted numerous job listings for programmers, artists, and producers to work on bringing Warzone to mobile gaming. There’s a chance mobile gamers could play alongside the Warzone 2 player base, but this heavily depends on the engine Activision Blizzard decides to use.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

That’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 so far. While you wait for the sequel, you may want to check out our guides on the best Warzone guns, as well as the best Warzone loadout drops. Caldera may only stick around for the next few months until Warzone 2 launches, so appreciate your time with the map while it’s still there.