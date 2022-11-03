The best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-M loadout hones in on the rifle’s accuracy and range, letting the superb bolt-action marksman rifle’s base damage and handling do the rest of the work. Thanks to its high damage, range, and one-shot-kill potential, the TAQ-M is undoubtedly one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns right now.

While some of the best sniper rifles in the FPS game are solid and reliable favourites, bolt-action marksman rifles like the TAQ-M offer a lighter and faster alternative in smaller 6v6 multiplayer maps. Unlike large sniper rifles, the TAQ-M can be used while on the move and can even deal some considerable damage when firing from the hip.

Best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-M attachments

The best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: LR1:7 20.5” barrel

LR1:7 20.5” barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Starting with the muzzle, the Lockshot KT85 improves the TAQ-M’s recoil control with minimal impact on handling. If you miss your initial headshot, you can take another accurate shot quickly and hopefully down the enemy in two.

The LR1:7 2.5 inch barrel adds to your gun’s damage range and bullet velocity as we want to focus on accuracy with this loadout, improving your chances of a lethal shot. Pair this with the VS Pineapple underbarrel to improve accuracy and recoil control both from the hip and through sights. Both of these attachments result in a decrease to the TAQ-M’s aim down sight speed, but we can easily fix this.

We want a laser to bring the aim down sight speed back up, which the FSS OLE-V does while also upgrading aiming stability – another great addition for a ranged weapon. Unfortunately, this laser can be seen by the enemy when aiming down sights, but hopefully you can counteract this by taking quick shots before anyone knows what’s hit them. Literally. Finally, we’ve paired the laser with the Forge Tav Delta 4 optic, though you can really choose any you like, but this one has a very small sniper glint and a 5.5x magnification.

With this MW2 TAQ-M loadout, you should be able to make those one shot kills once you find the perfect vantage point in the multiplayer game, especially in long, straight maps like Santa Sena Border Crossing. Make sure you also familiarise yourself with the best Modern Warfare 2 perks and killstreaks as well, because your loadout is more than just your gun.