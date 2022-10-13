All Modern Warfare 2 maps in multiplayer

The Modern Warfare 2 maps are a hot topic, as they are in any new Call of Duty game. Knowing your way round the often mazy locales is, at times, just as crucial as your weapons or killstreaks, as you need to know whether to prepare yourself for close-combat or wide, open spaces. So far, every multiplayer map that has been revealed for the FPS game is completely brand-new across well-known modes like Hardpoint and Domination, along with all-new Modern Warfare 2 game modes Invasion, Prisoner Rescue, and Knockout.

While we’d expect there will be many more multiplayer maps revealed on the Modern Warfare 2 release date, we’ve taken a deeper look into those that have been confirmed, and those we’ve had some hands-on experience with thanks to September’s beta weekends. We’ll update this guide with every MW2 multiplayer map that gets added, including a potential “greatest hits” map DLC, but until then, here’s what we know so far.

Complete Modern Warfare 2 maps list

Here are all of the maps we know about in Modern Warfare 2 and the team size on each map:

Breenbergh Hotel (6v6)

Farm 18 (6v6)

Marina Bay (6v6)

Mercado Las Almas (6v6)

Valderas Museum (6v6)

Sa’id (Battle map: 32v32)

Sarrif Bay (Battle map: 32v32)

Breenbergh Hotel (6V6)

Breenbergh Hotel is one of the smaller 6v6 maps we got to see during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, used in all the usual modes like Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint, as well as new modes such as Prisoner Rescue and Knockout.

Set in Amsterdam, the Breenburgh Hotel is a predominantly indoor map, with a slim outdoor perimeter. Thanks to its layout, Breenbergh Hotel is one of the more difficult maps when it comes to breaching the enemy team’s area – for example in modes like Search and Destroy or Knockout. A very open central lobby area is flanked by two zones that are full of cover, so you might find yourself in a stand-off or two: both teams knowing they’re done for as soon as they step out from behind cover. This is what makes Breenbergh Hotel such a welcome challenge though, finding where and how to circumvent the other team and their camping positions.

Farm 18 (6V6)

Many players who dabbled in the Modern Warfare 2 beta have claimed Farm 18 as their favourite new map, including franchise fan Chloe Grace Moretz, with its tight spaces and predominantly indoor gameplay forcing operatives into a fast-paced, close-combat experience.

While all of the Modern Warfare 2 maps so far are brand new, one player has spotted that Farm 18 is a call back to the very first Call of Duty game, and the house from the Pavlov MP map, based on the Pavlov campaign mission. WIECEq pointed out on Reddit that one of the buildings in Farm 18 is Pavlov’s house, backing up the claim with images from the first game.

Marina Bay (6v6)

Marina Bay was one of the most highly-anticipated 6v6 maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, and was initially confirmed for the September beta. However, those betas have come and gone, and Marina Bay was nowhere to be seen, with all official mentions of the map seemingly being wiped from the surface of the internet. We sadly don’t yet know if there was just a problem with the map that needed ironing out before full release, or whether the Grand Prix-themed location will never see the light of day due to its inspiration from a real-life Formula One track, but it will certainly be something we have our eyes on when launch day rolls around. As of right now though, there’s no confirmation that Marina Bay will come back.

Mercado Las Almas (6V6)

In contrast to the very indoor-heavy Breenbergh Hotel and Valderas Museum, Mercado Las Almas is mostly outdoor – but that doesn’t mean it’s any more open. In fact, the Mexican market is set in a series of interlacing alleys and streets, with plenty of places to dip in and hide. Your loadout is particularly important in this map, as tactical and lethal throwables will be your best way of smoking out the enemy. There are also plenty of buildings around the map, giving you some locations to snipe from, but their view isn’t always great owing to there being few open spaces between buildings.

Valderas Museum (6V6)

The museum is based on the Getty Center in Los Angeles, and combines a great balance of indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as varying levels. There is a range of vantage points and you’ll need to be aware of your surroundings at all times, as you could be sniped from a distance just as easily as you could be taken out at point blank range rounding a corner. Playing Valderas Museum in modes like Prisoner Rescue will familiarise you with the new location as you’ll need to find the best places to defend, in both indoor and outdoor locations.

Battle maps: Sa’id and Sarrif Bay (32v32)

Modern Warfare 2’s large battle maps are used for 32v32 gameplay in the Invasion mode. Based on POIs from the Warzone 2 map, you’ll also see locations Sa’id and Sarrif Bay, as well as any others that are released on launch day, in the battle royale game itself. We’re used to collaboration between Warzone and other COD games, and this demonstrates that there will be close ties once more between the new Call of Duty game and the new battle royale.

The maps are much bigger than we’re used to in most COD multiplayer modes, with 64 operatives, including AIs, taking over the area. To help traverse these giant maps, the Invasion mode contains vehicles, including helicopters, boats, and armoured tanks, which are completely operational, and every single building can be explored and scaled.

Looking at other POIs from Al Mazrah, we can start to speculate which other battle maps we might see added to Invasion on launch day, such as the Airport or Caves. Since we’ve not seen every Modern Warfare 2 MP map yet, it’s likely we’ll get at least one or two more for the Invasion mode, especially since the locations have already been built and fleshed out for Warzone 2.0.

