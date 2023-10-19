Best MW3 AMR9 loadout and class setup

This lightweight and versatile SMG is perfect for close encounters, here's the best Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 loadout and class setup.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

What is the best MW3 AMR9 loadout? The AMR9 is a lightweight and versatile SMG that can be customized in various ways to suit your playstyle, whether that’s improving the gun’s range or adding extra firepower so it operates more like an AR.

The AMR9 gives the MW3 Striker loadout a run for its money to be the best SMG in MW3. We’ve decided to steer into the AMR9’s strengths of being mobile and snappy, as well as being pretty fun to use, so have gone for a class setup and loadout to improve its mobility even further. Here’s our preferred Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 loadout.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the AMR9:

  • Barrel: Commando Pro Barrel
  • Stock: Demo D50 Buffer Tube
  • Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
  • Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
  • Laser: Sapphire-12 Laser

For this Modern Warfare 3 loadout, we aim to use the AMR9 in close combat and want to improve mobility and ADS speed. The Demo D50 Buffer Tube increases sprint to fire, ADS speed, aim walking speed, hipfire, and tac stance speed, drastically helping mobility. While this attachment does hurt gun kick control, we’ve included the Chewk Angled Grip to help counter this by benefiting horizontal recoil, aim walking speed, aim idle sway, and gun kick control.

The Commando Pro Barrel further helps ADS and sprint to fire speed, also improving movement and sprint speed. Though this attachment impacts aiming idle sway, fire aiming stability, and recoil control – the Chewk Angled Grip, plus the close-range style of the gun – should negate any negative effects.

You can choose whatever optic you prefer, but the Sapphire-12 Laser increases ADS speed and hip accuracy while jumping, as well as sprint-to-fire speed.

Best AMR9 class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class setup for the AMR9:

  • Lethal: Breacher Drone
  • Tactical: Flash Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
  • Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Stalker Boots, Tactical Pads, Bone Conduction Headset

For your Lethal you can go with whatever feels comfortable, but we’d suggest either the Breacher Drone or Semtex. The Flash Grenade is the ideal choice for this loadout, blinding enemies in close proximity.

We’ve paired the souped-up AMR9 with the Tactical Pads to assist with sliding and overall better transition speeds. If you thought the AMR9 was fast, these pads will make you a nightmare to deal with on the battlefield.

We’ve also gone for the Bone Conduction Headset improves footstep audio, notifying you of approaching opponents. This can be extremely helpful in situations where you need to take a breather, giving you the chance to eliminate any lurkers.

How to unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3

Though we’ve only had a chance to play the AMR9 in the MW3 beta, you can unlock the AMR9 at level 21, so it’s quite the grind. You also need to level up the gun itself to unlock various attachments.

Our best MW3 AMR9 loadout and class setup can help you plan for the Modern Warfare 3 release date and be sure to check out MW3 maps and all the best MW3 loadouts ahead of time.

