Best MW3 SMGs for the current meta

What is the best MW3 SMG? The submachine gun is a vital tool for any self-respecting operator. The lightweight weapon pairs increased player mobility with devastating close-range damage – often using a lower-caliber round but with an incredibly high rate of fire.
The Modern Warfare 3 release date is approaching quickly, so we’ve gathered the best Modern Warfare 3 SMGs to give you the most powerful options for your starting weapon. SMGs are suited to the smaller MW3 maps – ones where you can rush your enemies, and bring home a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer win every time.
Best Modern Warfare 3 SMGs
Here are the best SMGs in MW3:
- Rival 9
- Striker
- Jack Ferocity Renetti
Rival 9
The Rival 9 is a hyper mobile, accurate SMG that lends itself more to players who have mastered the smoother MW3 movement. It perhaps lacks the sheer damage of something like the Striker, but with our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout, this gun has little to no recoil, and with the added suppressor, nobody will hear you coming.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Striker
With impressive damage up close, the Striker is a SMG that rewards accuracy. We have built the best MW3 Striker loadout which lowers gun kick and recoil, adding a large magazine to the setup so you can take on the entire enemy team without having to reload.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Stock: Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock
- Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
- Magazine: 60-Round Drum
Jak Ferocity Renetti
Although our best MW3 Renetti loadout is technically a pistol, it can be transformed into an SMG by using MW3 aftermarket parts. The conversion kit takes the handgun and adds a stock, a 3D printed body, and enables a fully automatic firing mode that can shred opponents up close.
Attachments
- Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Ammunition: High Grain
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Those are the best MW3 SMGs for the current meta – you can rely on these weapons whether you’re using them as an aggressive primary, or as a pairing for one of the best MW3 assault rifles. Our best MW3 MCW loadout is a heavy-hitting assault rifle that can push your damage out to the maximum.