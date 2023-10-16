Best MW3 SMGs for the current meta

What is the best MW3 SMG? The submachine gun is a vital tool for any self-respecting operator. The lightweight weapon pairs increased player mobility with devastating close-range damage – often using a lower-caliber round but with an incredibly high rate of fire.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is approaching quickly, so we’ve gathered the best Modern Warfare 3 SMGs to give you the most powerful options for your starting weapon. SMGs are suited to the smaller MW3 maps – ones where you can rush your enemies, and bring home a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer win every time.

Best Modern Warfare 3 SMGs

Here are the best SMGs in MW3:

Rival 9

Striker

Jack Ferocity Renetti

Rival 9

The Rival 9 is a hyper mobile, accurate SMG that lends itself more to players who have mastered the smoother MW3 movement. It perhaps lacks the sheer damage of something like the Striker, but with our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout, this gun has little to no recoil, and with the added suppressor, nobody will hear you coming.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Striker

With impressive damage up close, the Striker is a SMG that rewards accuracy. We have built the best MW3 Striker loadout which lowers gun kick and recoil, adding a large magazine to the setup so you can take on the entire enemy team without having to reload.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock

Lachmann Mk2 Light Stock Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Magazine: 60-Round Drum

Jak Ferocity Renetti

Although our best MW3 Renetti loadout is technically a pistol, it can be transformed into an SMG by using MW3 aftermarket parts. The conversion kit takes the handgun and adds a stock, a 3D printed body, and enables a fully automatic firing mode that can shred opponents up close.

Attachments

Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Ammunition: High Grain

High Grain Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Those are the best MW3 SMGs for the current meta – you can rely on these weapons whether you’re using them as an aggressive primary, or as a pairing for one of the best MW3 assault rifles. Our best MW3 MCW loadout is a heavy-hitting assault rifle that can push your damage out to the maximum.